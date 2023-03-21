JoJo Siwa Opens Up About Why Her Disney Love Runs Deep: ‘I Realized I Was Gay At Disney World’
JoJo Siwa talks about how important Walt Disney World has been in her life.
Disney Parks are special places for a lot of people. People get engaged in front of the castle, they get married at one of the hotels, or if they have some serious cash, inside the park itself. They are places where life events can happen and that’s even the case with stars like JoJo Siwa, who says Walt Disney World was the place she realized she was gay.
JoJo Siwa recently visited Walt Disney World to go on the new Tron: Lightcycle Run roller coaster and while there she talked to People about the memories that she has made every time she has visited Walt Disney World. There have been some pretty major life events attached to the parks. She explained…
JoJo Siwa is in good company with a lot of people who have also had a lot of life events connected to Disney World or other Disney Parks. For many, this is done very intentionally. Proposals, weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, and other celebrations are frequently done there. Disney World is a place where people want to celebrate milestones. And Disney World loves celebrations just as much. But sometimes you’ll just find yourself at a Disney Park when something major happens.
And sometimes the trip itself is just that memory. Many people plan once-in-a-lifetime trips to places like Walt Disney World, and the idea is to make those memories that last a lifetime. Hopefully, most people are successful and are able to look back at their time in Disney Parks fondly.
It was in February 2021 that Jojo Siwa came out to her fans and revealed she was gay. She also introduced her girlfriend at the time. The two had been friends for a long time and had even visited Disney World together the previous December. As it turns out, it was actually on that trip that Siwa realized how she felt. She continued…
In addition to the good memories JoJo Siwa admits she dealt with heartbreak at Walt Disney World too, but when you’re in a place like the most magical place on earth, that pain can be softened.
