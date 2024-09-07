As A Diabetic, Here Are Two Healthy-ish Universal Halloween Horror Nights Snacks That I'd Like To See Stick Around

You know what’s scarier than trying to decide on the Universal Orlando’s 2024 Halloween Horror Nights ranking for haunted houses? Try a potential sugar spike due to not playing it wise with your dining options. I say this because on top of being a theme park and cinema enthusiast, I’m also a Type 1 Diabetic, and choosing the right food is very important when adjusting to that condition.

Just as I’d make a case for why Universal’s costumed character appearances are important , I’m always looking for some potential delights to fuel my day while not spiking my numbers. Or, on the occasion of a low blood sugar moment, a measured indulgence is required to keep me in the pink.

Trust me, those Universal Studios Florida's ride rankings didn't come after days on an empty stomach. With all of that in mind, let's chat about the two healthy-ish items (and one definitely indulgent treat) I hope stick around past Universal Halloween Horror Nights 2024!

A Quick Disclaimer

Just as I’m not even remotely a trained Ghostbuster who doubles as a duly-designated representative of the City, County and State of New York, I'm not a registered dietician or medical expert. At the same time, I know what works for me and my body to a certain degree. Diabetes isn’t a 'one size fits all' condition, and I do know that various factors come into play when it comes to the sorts of diets people can partake in.

Having said that, and looking over the items that our on the ground reporter Tiffney Ma was able to sample for CinemaBlend, there were two items that jumped out at me as healthy-ish snacks. But if you are also a diabetic, or just someone being careful about what they eat, be sure to weigh the pros and cons you’d normally take into account when deciding on your own dining options.

With the standard theme park safety disclosure out of the way, it’s time to answer that question asked by the late, great John Hammond in the Jurassic Park Universe, “Who’s hungry?” (Also, a quick question for any readers employed at Universal Parks and Experiences: do you think you could keep that Ghostbusters Mini Stay-Puft S'more on the menu too?)

The Five Menu Items Worth Spending Your Halloween Horror Nights Money On

Per Tiffney’s notes from being at the Halloween Horror Nights 33 press event on opening weekend, there was a handful of options that stood out to her as the best of the best. To be honest, I kind of drooled while reading through her notes below, as they all sound like winners to me.

But as you’ll see below, some options are a bit more carb/sugar intensive than others. With that in mind, here’s the all-star class of HHN 33’s food tasting:

The Red Door - Insidious: The Further - “A hand pie filled with onion and potato. It looks sweet because of the red coating, but is actually savory. Great to grab and keep moving.”

- “A hand pie filled with onion and potato. It looks sweet because of the red coating, but is actually savory. Great to grab and keep moving.” Poison Apple - Major Sweet’s Candy Factory - San Francisco - “Streusel caked with apple filling and caramel mousse. Definitely for those with a sweet tooth.”

- “Streusel caked with apple filling and caramel mousse. Definitely for those with a sweet tooth.” Ropa Vieja Walking Taco - Slaughter Sinema 2 - “This was one of my favorites. It had Doritos, ropa vieja, salsa roja, lettuce, sour cream, and Monterey jack cheese. It was hearty and delicious.”

- “This was one of my favorites. It had Doritos, ropa vieja, salsa roja, lettuce, sour cream, and Monterey jack cheese. It was hearty and delicious.” Heart “Beet” Tostada - Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America - “Red beet tartare with hummus, vegan feta cheese, watercress and a crispy tortilla. Very light, but very flavorful.”

- “Red beet tartare with hummus, vegan feta cheese, watercress and a crispy tortilla. Very light, but very flavorful.” Slashed Siblings Sweet Sampler - Triplets of Horror - Springfield - “If you can’t decide on one big item, this is a great option for you. You get a small bubblegum mousse balloon, a funfetti cupcake and chocolate cheesecake cone.”

If limits weren’t on the table, I’d totally scarf down a little of everything on the board. But as I learned during my Universal’s Mardi Gras 2024 food tasting , that’s not exactly realistic. To be fair, I probably should have stuck with that delicious Piña Colada as my sole desert option, especially when digging into those Pastelóns. I blame no one but myself for the ensuing sugar spike, as it was something that didn’t kill the rest of my night.

Thankfully, theme parks are good for walking, which is exactly what I did to jump on some last-minute rides. Throw in a leisurely stroll back to my hotel, and of course my prescribed insulin regimen, and I was a-ok. Now having all of that on the board, let me tell you about the two snacks I’d like to see stick around after Universal Halloween Horror Nights 2024.

My Healthy-Ish Universal Halloween Horror Nights Snack Picks

As I promised, there are two food options I really would like to stick around, so that I may try them the next time I head over to Universal Studios Florida. The first is that Ropa Vieja Walking Taco served by the Slaughter Sinema 2 house, which seems to effectively pair either Doritos or Fritos (for the vegan variant) with a good amount of vegetables and protein.

Since the word “walking” is in its name, you know that’s what I’ll be doing as I’m devouring that beauty, especially if there’s a short enough wait time on the VelociCoaster. Clearly if it was delicious enough to bring back the vegan option from the land of Halloween Horror Nights 2023's haunted houses, then surely it has to be good!

Meanwhile, in terms of snack-sized delights, I want the Heart “Beet” Tostada from Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America, and I want it now. You can see why, thanks to the image shown below:

Perhaps it’s the proportions seen in that official image, but this looks to be sized just right for a quick pick-me-up or a double fisted compromise between snack and meal. It’s that sort of balance that’s constantly kept in mind when I try to determine which culinary creations I should grab and which I should skip. Although there are moments where sweet dreams can come true, and that leads me to the final option I’d like to include for those who actually need a sugar rush.

The Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Dessert I’d Totally Grab As A Sweet Treat

Ok, so let’s say that my day is going well in terms of managing my diabetes. I’ve been keeping hydrated, walking around the park all day and limited myself to only three rides on Revenge of the Mummy before lunch. Around the midday time frame is where I’d ideally schedule a potentially sweet treat, especially if all of that action mentioned above has my glucose numbers on the lower side of the spectrum.

With that in mind, and based on the descriptions provided above, I’d have to say that I’d probably indulge in that Poison Apple delight previously listed. Sold over by the San Francisco section's Major Sweet’s Candy Factory, this conservatively-pictured portion looks like it’d send me skyrocketing in the wrong scenario.

If I was doing well at balancing my sugar in the moment or needed something to combat an unexpected low in a pinch, this is what I’d choose from the items sampled above. Once again, personal knowledge and planning are the key to enjoying even the stuff you think you’re not supposed to. And again, if you're staying at the right accommodations, there are convenient walking paths for those adventurers who want to burn off the sweets.

Just as there are different scare zones and haunted houses at any of the parks celebrating Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights 2024 , the culinary landscape is bound to be just as diverse. It’s something that I actually look forward to when planning my latest visit to these amusement destinations, as creativity and care can make for good eating.

So even if these drool-worthy picks won’t be around by the time I set foot at the main gates of Universal Orlando Resort, I’m sure I’ll find something that’ll keep me safely fed. But hungry or not, you should definitely go and check out Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights 2024!

The festival is currently operating at both the Hollywood and Orlando parks in the United States, and will do so until closing night hits on Sunday, November 3rd. While you're at it, check out the new Wolf Man trailer, as there's a chance you could spot a beast fitting that description when you head out to the park.