After Disney Head Honcho Said Rumors They Aren’t Doing Anything To Compete With Universal’s Epic Universe ‘Couldn’t Be Further From The Truth,’ Fans Are Sounding Off

Walt Disney World has been the king of the theme park world since it opened over 50 years ago. Magic Kingdom is still the most visited theme park in the world, and the sheer size and scope of what the resort has on offer is beyond what anybody else is capable of doing. But Universal Orlando Resort has seen growing success of late and with Epic Universe set to open in 2025, many fans wonder if Disney World should be worried.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resortq)

Bob Iger was recently asked if he was worried about Disney World competing with the new Epic Universe park. Iger responded that he felt that several recent additions to the park, from Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to Tron Lightcycle Run to the new updates to Epcot, along with everything new at Disney World that is planned (not all of which has been announced) put the vacation kingdom in a strong position. But not all fans agree.

sure, Epic Universe has a flaming windmill but they don’t have this! pic.twitter.com/EM5VsPFYVgJune 21, 2024

Epic Universe recently revealed details surrounding Dark Universe, the Monster land at Epic Universe that has some incredibly exciting elements. When contrasted with the newest thing to open at Disney World, the admittedly lackluster Communicore Hall, it’s hard to not feel like Disney World is behind the eightball.

The people who think Epic Universe isn’t going to be a problem for Disney, or that Disney has no need to “respond” with a fifth gate, are missing a fundamental point. Epic Universe is not some culmination of Universal’s presence in Orlando, it’s not an end, it’s a beginning.… pic.twitter.com/Z6paXqNMiQJune 3, 2024

As the fan above points out, the issue is also one of the future. While Disney World has absolutely done some great work recently, the future is very much a question mark. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Magic Kingdom today, and with it, we just don’t know what’s next for attractions beyond an updated Test Track. Disney has promised us big things like a new land at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and a major expansion of Magic Kingdom, but we don’t know when those projects will even begin construction. Some fans think Epic Universe will change their go-to resort.

Once Epic Universe opens…I won’t even remember what Walt Disney World is.It was a nice 14 year run. https://t.co/Cf4sTNL0rdJune 25, 2024

Universal certainly isn’t going to stop in Orlando with Epic Universe either. Lots of rumors, including a Legend of Zelda-themed land in the current Lost Continent area, indicate that there are at least plans to do more in the existing parks. As one fan pointed out, Disney fans have wanted a land dedicated to villains for a long time, but Epic Universe will give fans Dark Universe years before that happens if it ever happens at all.

Disney fans for decades. "Can we get a villains land?"Epic Universe: pic.twitter.com/Z8n28V1rxlJune 20, 2024

The issue is one of perception. Disney probably has lots of exciting plans, but nothing is being talked about yet, and more importantly, even less actual work is being done. Universal is looking active, while Bob Iger and Disney look like they’re standing still.

Bob Iger’s when asked what Disney will be doing in response to Epic Universe pic.twitter.com/UwNHL0AQTtApril 4, 2024

All this could certainly change very soon. With D23 happening in August, there will be an entire presentation dedicated to the Disney Parks. Maybe all the announcements we’ve been waiting for will happen all at once. Of course, that will still need to be followed by the action of making it all happen, and preferably soon.