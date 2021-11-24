Josh Gad Just Found Out Frozen Is Getting Its Own Land At Disney Parks And It's Hilarious

Josh Gad is adorable. Let’s just get that out there. The guy certainly seems to be one of the nicest people around and he’s also hilarious, but sometimes unintentionally so. Josh Gad just had his mind blown when he discovered that several Disney Parks are getting Frozen themed lands.

This isn’t new information, but it’s new to him . Disney Parks has announced significant Frozen additions are coming to Disney Parks in Tokyo, Paris, and Hong Kong. A lot of the construction is already under way, but somehow Disney never mentioned to Olaf that he was getting his own theme park land.

Wait! And Paris?! AND TOKYO!!! Yo, there’s an @Disneyland in my hometown of LA. #BringUsArendelle pic.twitter.com/qrHUC97MLiNovember 24, 2021 See more

While one might think that Josh Gad has his finger on the pulse of all things Frozen, apparently not. To be fair, there’s no specific reason that Josh Gad would get a memo when Frozen is being added to international theme parks . Whatever voicing of Olaf that will need to be done for these lands will likely be done by whoever did the dubbing of the film in the native languages, so nobody needs to bring Gad in to do the work.

But it seems that Josh Gad very much would like to do some more work as Olaf , as

in the follow up tweet he’s campaigning to see a Frozen themed land come to Disneyland Resort, because he lives in L.A. and he wants to be able to actually go to one of these places.

The good news for Josh Gad is that it’s at least possible he might be able to visit Arendelle in California in a few years. Earlier this year Disneyland Resort revealed a plan called Disneyland Forward which, if it goes through, would mean a massive expansion to the resort as a whole, including major expansion of both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as, at least potentially a third gate.

If and when this expansion happens it will mean that several new lands will be coming to the California theme park resort, and while nothing has been officially announced regarding what those lands would be, it’s certainly possible, even likely, that Frozen could be one of them.

There are certainly a lot of fans who would love to see Anna, Elsa, and Olaf get their own land at Disneyland Resort. At the moment the only Frozen-themed attraction at a Disney Park in North America is the Frozen Ever After ride found in Epcot’s Norway pavilion . Anna and Elsa, as well as Olaf, have appeared as characters at Disneyland and Disney World, and were even part of a big nighttime show at Disney California Adventure called Freeze the Night, but that hasn’t run since 2015.

Considering how popular Frozen still is, doing more with the franchise in the parks seems like a safe bet. If and when Arendelle comes to Disneyland Resort, I expect Josh Gad will be one of the first to know.