Disney World Is Finally Bringing Back Missing Trams For First Time Since The Pandemic Began, And Of Course, Fans Have Thoughts

The global pandemic was a major blow to Walt Disney World, shutting the resort down for months and forcing a lot of popular attractions and experiences to remain closed for months, and even years. While some of Disney World's pandemic additions were great, it’s been over three years since the Disney World parks first reopened. And there’s a lot still missing. But now something desperately needed is allegedly finally coming back. Parking lot trams will return to Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month. At least, that’s what they’re saying now.

It may seem like a small thing, but Disney World parks see tens of thousands of guests every day, which means they see thousands of cars. Those parking lots are absolutely huge, and for the last three years, you’ve had to walk to the front from wherever you ended up parking. Considering how much walking you’re likely to do at Disney World anyway, this news will be very welcome for a lot of people.

Beep beep! This September, parking trams will return to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. With this update, trams will once again be available at all @WaltDisneyWorld theme parks. pic.twitter.com/ISw6PZiNJTAugust 20, 2023 See more

Fans are happy to hear this news, but to be sure they are taking it all with a grain of salt. The fact is that in 2021, Disney World announced the parking lot trans would be back in 2022, and the year came and went with no trams. While people will be thrilled if this information comes true, we’ve all been burned before.

By the end of 2022 has finally arrived!

And while many are glad to see the trams come back, even after three years, just as many are showing their frustration. The trams were seen by many as something that these parks needed to simply function at a base level, and the fact that it took three years for them to return seems ridiculous. Considering that even Disney World seemed to believe they would be back sooner, it’s far from clear exactly what the problem has been.

Wonderful, only 9 months after your already long overdue promised date. Thank you for delivering the bare minimum, we always knew you had it in you.

One has to believe that at least part of the reason this is finally happening is that Epcot is expecting an influx of guests pretty soon. Of all the upcoming Disney World attractions, a lot is planned for Epcot and the new Moana: Journey of Water attraction and the World Celebration area of Epcot are expected to open soon. The Moana attraction is reportedly in Cast Member previews, and is slated for a Fall 2023 opening, so that's right around the corner.

And if parking lot trams were the last thing that needed to come back since the pandemic, that would be one thing, but unfortunately, that’s far from the case. There are numerous locations, including more than one dining spot at the Grand Floridian, that are still closed at Disney World. While some resort spots took the closure opportunity to get a refurbishment and thus reopening was delayed, in these other cases these places are seemingly just sitting empty, and we don’t know if they’ll ever reopen.

1 9 0 0 P A R K F A R E W H E N ?

Still, while there are plenty of reasons to be frustrated, the trams returning is a great thing that will make getting around Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, just that extra bit easier. And maybe this will also be a sign that some of those things we’re still waiting to see reopen might finally be coming soon.