Disney World Dropped One Longtime Character, And There May Be An Offensive Reason Why

One of Walt Disney World’s opening day attractions, the Country Bear Jamboree, is also one of the new things at Disney World. The show is almost entirely different compared to what it was even last year. The music has changed and the animatronics have been updated to some of the latest technology. Even the characters themselves have changed. However, one particular character update is getting noticed, allegedly because the previous version may have been seen as offensive.

If you visit the brand new Country Bear Musical Jamboree, instead of hearing the animatronic bears sing country music classics like “Blood on the Saddle,” the group now performs songs from classic Disney movies, but with a country twist. But the music isn’t the only thing that’s changed. One member of the group, Liver Lips McGrowl, has been entirely transformed. He’s now Romeo McGrowel, and he sings an Elvis-inspired rendition of “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid.

Was Liver Lips McGrowl Offensive?

The Telegraph suggests the reason for the transformation is that Liver Lips McGrowl was a potentially offensive character. Specifically, the name “liver lips” is a derogatory and offensive term. Thus, there was a need to update the character for the modern era.

No official reason for changing the character has been given by Walt Disney World. Having said that, a change like this would certainly be in line with other changes we have seen at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World over the last several years. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which just opened at Walt Disney World, replaced Splash Mountain, an attraction inspired by the controversial film The Song of the South. When the Jungle Cruise saw a major update a couple of years ago, it included the removal of tribal African characters and a “headhunter.”

It’s very possible, even likely, that changing the character’s name was done to end the use of the derogatory term, which has a history as a racial slur, but the new name also makes much more sense for the new character.

Contrary to what some have said, the character hasn’t been removed from the attraction. Instead, he’s just seen a significant glow-up. Romeo McGrowl looks like a bear who got into Elvis’ dressing room and got stuck in his clothes.

All of the Country Bears got entirely new animatronics and look a bit different than they used to. Wardrobes and voices have changed for everybody, and while the new attraction doesn’t make reference to the old name, it’s clear that the character, nicknamed the Miami Serenader, is still the same bear.

While there are certainly going to be people who miss the old Country Bear Jamboree, the new version of the show is getting strong reviews from fans, great news considering there were rumors of the Country Bears Jamboree closing just a few years ago. If the only thing we lost was one bear's first name, we're doing fine.