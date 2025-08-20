I Really Enjoyed Together, But I Can't Stop Thinking About The Final Decision

I am still new to certain types of horror, therefore, I have not seen many of the best body horror movies. This is mainly due to my slight fear of these films; I can only take so many grotesque images. Therefore, I was a little hesitant to watch Together, starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie. However, I enjoy watching real-life couples act in movies and shows, because I want to see how their chemistry translates on screen. I can confirm that Franco and Brie have great on-screen vibes, but I find myself more fascinated by the movie’s plot and premise.

It wasn’t what I expected, but that’s what made me enjoy it more; it’s a body horror film that crosses genres. Sometimes it is a hilarious comedy, and other times, it walks into the romantic comedy world. The film cannot neatly fit into one box. Therefore, it is suitable that the Together ending has multiple reactions and interpretations. This is why I am torn on my perception of it. Let us merge our minds to discuss it.

Warning: Together spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

I Was Horrified By The Ending Of Millie And Tim Fusing Together

Millie (Alison Brie) attempts to die by suicide to free Tim (Dave Franco) from having to become one person. Instead, Tim lets their arms fuse to stop her bleeding. They then listen to “2 Become 1” by the Spice Girls, as they embrace their bodies joining. Flash forward a few days, and Millie’s parents arrive for brunch. They are greeted by the couple's new singular version.

The fusing scene is not as gross as I imagined it might be. It’s not a pretty sight, but not the most hideous thing ever witnessed on film. However, the idea of two people mutating into one is a nightmarish concept. The film is called Together, so it was pretty obvious where this was all headed. Nevertheless, knowing the likely ending doesn’t make it any easier to swallow.

Plus, the ending really made my head spin, but not because of the body horror aspects. The final scene sticks with you because of the layers and depth behind it. I also cannot decide if I find the final decision horrific or romantic.

I Can See The Ending Being Romantic

In many ways, Together is a strange romantic comedy. It isn’t a traditional or classic version of one of the best rom-coms, but instead, a story of two people who love each other so much that they'd rather become one person than live without each other. It’s a hopeless-romantic take, this idea that their love is so strong and deep that their souls, bodies, and mind sync. Many movies, books, and TV shows have played on the idea of soulmates: two people so destined and inevitable that nothing will stop them from finding each other or being together. However, not often in such a literal way.

It’s almost like star-crossed lovers but with a horror twist. Tim and Millie’s neighbor, Jamie (Damon Herriman), also paints this idea by mentioning the mythology of everyone being split in two. They spend the rest of their lives looking for the other half. The film and Jamie seem to argue that Millie and Tim are soulmates.

Despite their problems, they need each other. They’re forever linked. If they fight the fusing of their bodies, they’ll just end up hurt and miserable. Additionally, the body fusing is symbolic of people marrying and forever uniting. This story just takes that idea and makes them physically one person.

As a recovering hopeless romantic, I love the idea of soulmates, destiny, and a person who feels like they complete you. Therefore, Millie and Tim, being representative of soulmates finding each other, is a sweet idea. I also love it when couples overcome their hardships and make it work. The romantic part of me loves this ending and should see it as hopeful. However, the other part of me thinks they made a very bad decision.

I Can See It As Devastating

Together starts by not painting Millie and Tim’s relationship in the best light. They’re codependent, and Tim seems to have some regrets about their relationship. He feels he’s losing his identity by being with Millie. The movie, however, reveals that he recently had some emotional trauma. His father died, and his mother had a mental breakdown after waking up to his dead body. Tim is the one who finds this horrific scene and the state of his mother. Therefore, he may be worried that loving Millie too much could lead to this sort of heartbreak and mental instability.

Tim and Millie also seem like a couple who probably should break up. They’re fighting constantly, haven’t been physically or emotionally intimate in a while, and seem to harbor some resentment. They’re also a decade into their relationship and still not married.

They don’t seem like a happy or stable couple. Millie also mentions how they should separate before it becomes harder later. This is a clear foreshadowing of their eventual decision to merge. The duo ultimately chose to lose their individual identity, dreams, and desires to exist as one person.

They make all their decisions together now. They achieve a high level of intimacy because their minds and bodies sync, but at the cost of having any identity beyond their relationship. For some, that may seem romantic, but for me, that sounds awful.

I would never want to completely become dependent on someone else. I also enjoy my private thoughts. I am a very “we” centric person, but I value my individuality, so fusing with someone else is a nightmare scenario; it's not romantic at all.

According To Together’s Stars, My Single Status May Affect How I View The Ending

I am an unmarried, single woman. I have been for quite a while. Therefore, as a single person, I may not view Together as romantically as someone in a relationship may. Alison Brie and Dave Franco also contributed to this idea that couples and single people may view the ending differently. In an Entertainment Weekly interview, the married couple had this to say about how they viewed the ending. According to Brie, it’s an optimistic ending:

Maybe this is why, to me, the ending of the film is optimistic, and I think every member of the audience will take something different away from this movie, depending on how they feel about relationships and monogamy. To me, this is the most at peace we have ever seen these characters in the film.

Franco also adds this note about reactions to the ending:

We have also talked to people we know who are single who watch this film and say, 'I am so happy I'm single.' So again, everyone will say something different about the ending.

Maybe I am just too single to see the beauty in physically, emotionally, and intellectually merging with someone.

The Film Also Probably Works So Well Bcause Of My Divisive Reaction To The Ending

This is a wild body horror movie made for a specific group of fans. I am slowly discovering that I may be in that category of fans, because I enjoyed this film far more than expected. I think that’s mainly because it’s a complex film that’s not easily defined and labeled. It also put my two sides at odds. The romantic me wants to be happy for Tim and Millie choosing each other over their separate lives. The intensely independent me may be haunted by the idea of becoming so attached to someone that I think merging with them is a good idea.

I am equally disturbed and delighted by Together. Therefore, it was an excellent viewing experience through the ending.

