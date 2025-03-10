'Nobody Wants This:' Disney World Reveals Details Of New Cars Attraction But Fans Are Not Having It

It’s not uncommon when Disney World announces something new coming to the parks for many fans to be upset. Something new opening often means something old closing, but one of the new additions to Disney World in the next few years isn’t simply a new attraction, it’s a massive redevelopment of Magic Kingdom and fans are absolutely letting Disney have it.

Over the weekend Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro appeared at SXSW and discussed several of the new attractions coming to various Disney Parks around the world. This included the new Cars attractions set to replace the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island at Magic Kingdom. A video was shown revealing some of the early test work for the attraction. That video later appeared on the Disney Parks Twitter account.

Real-world engineering meets Disney magic. 🚙✨ Walt Disney Imagineering shares a behind-the-scenes look at off-road testing for the new Cars attraction coming to the Magic Kingdom at @WaltDisneyWorld. https://t.co/oBkKleOwz8 #SXSW pic.twitter.com/jfpSYdsz59March 8, 2025

If Disney was expecting fans to respond by talking about how cool all this looked, they were mistaken. The post has been fully “ratioed” with an absolute blitz of replies and quotes telling Disney World in a variety of ways that they are not happy with this change. Comments include…

Don’t do this. Nobody wants this.

Not worth sacrificing rivers of America can’t you put this in Hollywood studios?

I'd be excited for this if it was *beyond* Big Thunder and not replacing a quintessential aspect of the park in Rivers of America

It’s like demolishing the castle to put up a tilt-a-whirl

To be fair, there are positive responses to the video as well. There are some who seem legitimately excited about what is to come, but those voices are being drowned out by the cacophony coming from those who do not want to see this happen.

Every theme park attraction is somebody's favorite so there will never be universal praise for something being removed, unless you're Fast & Furious: Supercharged. Still, the two sides of the argument, those excited about what's new versus those angry at what's being lost, seem more lopsided than usual this time around.

Few if any are actively against new Cars attractions on spec. Rather, nearly everybody would seem to agree that the new attractions look fine, even great. The problem is what’s being lost to make room for them. The loss of the Rivers of America will completely change not only the way Magic Kingdom looks, but the way it feels. It’s even caused me to reconsider my feelings on closing attractions.

While the voices in opposition to the new Cars attractions are loud, it seems all but certain that the complaints are in vain. While it’s unclear when the work on Frontierland will start and when the current attractions will close, that day will come. From that point, fans will just need to wait and see what the new land looks like and hope that it turns out as good as it possibly can.