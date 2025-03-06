Disneyland Is Making A Change To It's A Small World Which Will Probably Upset Some Fans. Why I Actually Think It's Great

It’s a Small World has always been one of the more divisive rides at Disneyland. It has a song that is, depending on your perspective, either a beautiful testament to humanity or the most annoying ear worm you’ve ever been unable to get out of your head. But that’s not the only thing about the ride that is somewhat controversial, and Disneyland has announced the latest update to the boat ride that may frustrate a certain group of fans.

This morning, Disneyland Resort revealed a number of new additions to the parks, mostly concerning the upcoming 70th anniversary celebration, which is set to start in May. However, next month, when It’s A Small World reopens from its current Disneyland refurbishment, it will also have a new addition in the form of Miguel and Dante from Coco, who have been added to the Mexico area of the ride.

The Addition of Disney Characters To It’s A Small World Was A Controversial Choice

Back in 2008, It’s a Small World underwent a major refurbishment that included the addition of more than two dozen classic Disney characters to the ride. New dolls were created in the original style of Mary Blair, the artist who designed them for the 1964 World’s Fair. Each one was placed in the appropriate part of the ride, bringing that extra bit of “Disney” to the experience.

Today as you float through Mexico, you’ll see the Three Caballeros. In China, you’ll see Mulan and Mushu. The area dedicated to Polynesia and the Pacific Ocean has Nemo and Dory, as well as Ariel and Lilo & Stitch.

This was arguably the biggest update to the ride since it moved to Disneyland, and not everybody loved it. Many of Disneyland’s most beloved attractions were created without a specific Disney IP attached to them, but over the years, IP has found its way into many of those attractions. Many believe the original purity of the attraction is compromised by this commercialization.

Adding More Characters To It’s A Small World Enhances The Ride

While not everybody is going to be a fan of adding more characters to It’s A Small World, I kind of love it. I still remember the first time I rode the ride when the characters were there. When I first noticed Alice in Wonderland and the White Rabbit, I began to look for the others. It became something of an easter egg hunt and added a new dimension to the attraction.

I’m honestly surprised that more characters haven’t been added over the years. I keep expecting to float into the Polynesian area and find Moana. The fact that the character is so popular, and yet she’s still not there, feels strange to me.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Overall, I love having the Disney and Pixar characters on the ride, and adding characters from Coco is great. The characters are created in the same style that Mary Blair created, so they don’t detract from the original ride in any way. It’s entirely possible that many guests go on the ride and never notice them, but it’s some added Disney fun for those who do.

Of course, this won't even be the biggest change coming to It’s A Small World this year. Disneyland has already announced that on July 17, the 70th anniversary of the opening of Disneyland, the final verse to “It’s a Small World” that was penned by Richard Sherman before his death, will become part of the ride.