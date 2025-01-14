After Mandy Moore Got Called Out For Fire GoFundMe, Her Brother-In-Law Revealed How Hilary Duff Is Helping

The fires in Southern California have been the true meaning of the word disaster. Thousands of acres have burned and an as yet unknown number of people have lost their homes. Because of the location of the fires, many celebrities have been impacted by the fire, some are seeing their work delayed as several series have paused production due to the fires, and others have actually had to evacuate their homes. Among them are This Is Us star Mandy Moore and her family.

While Mandy Moore’s home wasn’t completely destroyed by the fire, it did receive significant damage. But her brother-in-law (musician Griffin Goldsmith) and his family, as well as his parents, have also lost their homes in the fires. Like so many, Goldsmith’s family has set up a GoFundMe to ask for donations that will help them rebuild and get back on their feet, but now that GoFundMe is a source of controversy.

Why Mandy Moore Is Defending A GoFundMe

Mandy Moore has been updating fans about the fire via Instagram and she also used the platform to promote her brother-in-law’s GoFundMe for any fans who may want to contribute. This led some to criticize Moore for asking others to contribute. A few people assume that Mandy Moore, being a famous celebrity, is rich, and therefore could help her family rebuild all on her own. In a response on Instagram, she made it clear that she is helping out her family, and that assumptions of her wealth may be wildly off base. She said…

[For] people questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money Google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic. Of course we are. Our buddy Matt started this GoFundMe and I’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them.

Moore also reminded people that they have lost a great deal in the fire as well. While most of Moore’s house is apparently still standing, they have not been able to return there, and another celebrity has been helping out.

How Hillary Duff Is Helping Mandy Moore’s Family

According to a post from Moore’s brother-in-law Mandy Moore and her family have been taken in by friend Hillary Duff, and her husband Matt Koma. In fact, Koma is the “Matt” mentioned in Moore’s comment that apparently suggested setting up the GoFundMe in the first place. Goldsmith wrote on Instagram…

Our dear friends [Matthew Koma] and [Hillary Duff] thought it wise to set up a gofundme for us to help with everything moving forward. Not to mention they are currently housing my brother’s family. They’ve taken care of my entire family from the moment this began. I will never be able to thank them adequately. This is the kindest act any human could do for another. They are the most beautiful, selfless people we’ve ever known.

The fires have been devastating for a lot of people Jennifer Garner revealed that a friend of hers died in the fire. It's going to take a lot of time, and a lot of support for everybody to recover.