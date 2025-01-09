Kevin Smith, Mandy Moore And More Share Updates About How The LA Wildfires Impacted Their Homes
Actors are providing updates about the wildfires and their homes.
Over the last few days, the wildfires rampaging around Los Angeles have caused insurmountable destruction. Taking the homes of many, this natural disaster has uprooted and changed many’s lives. Along with that, the fires have caused production delays on shows like Fallout, NCIS and many more projects in the works and on the 2025 TV schedule. Now, as it continues and firefighters work to contain the flames, celebrities like Kevin Smith, Mandy Moore and Denise Crosby are sharing updates about how their homes have been impacted.
Kevin Smith Thanks Firefighters And Provides An Update About His Home
Kevin Smith started his Instagram video by giving a “huge hearty thank you to the LA Fire Department” and other people who came to help put out the fires. He then went on to explain that he lives near Runyon Canyon, and there were planes flying over it last night dumping water down to put out the fire. It worked, and his home is still standing, as he explained:
In a second video, which you can see below, Smith explained that the firefighters “saved our home, saved our neighborhood.”
According to Deadline, the Sunset Fire, which is the one that affected Runyon Canyon, is now fully contained and evacuation orders have been lifted.
Denise Crosby Shares That She Lost Her Spanish Cottage Home
Star Trek actress Denise Crosby lost her home in The Palisades Fire, according to People. Over on X, she had posted videos from Sunset Blvd. of the fire and noted that she had evacuated and was scared she’d lose her home that had “survived 100 years.”
Yesterday, she posted an image of where her home used to stand with the tragic news that it was now gone:
Yesterday morning I had a beautiful Spanish cottage that gave me endless joy, where I met my husband and raised my son, the only house I’ve ever owned, with fruit trees I grew, with a garden of native plants. Now, ashes. I am heartbroken 💔 #palisadesfire pic.twitter.com/LBYfZoTFgCJanuary 8, 2025
At the time of this writing, The Palisades Fire is 0% contained and has destroyed 300 structures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Mandy Moore Explained That Her House Didn’t Fully Burn Down, But Much Of Her Neighborhood Did
Mandy Moore has been actively using her Instagram to post updates about her own home and the town she lives in, Altadena. Yesterday, she noted on IG that her family and pets were safe and had evacuated, but wrote that her kids’ school and their favorite restaurants were gone.
Today, she posted – which you can see below – that part of her own home was destroyed, but it didn’t fully burn down, while some of her close family and friends completely lost their homes:
According to Cal Fire, Altadena is impacted by the Eaton Fire, and at the time of this writing, it is 0% contained and is 10,600 acres. The number of structures destroyed or damaged is not listed yet.
Overall, the fires are still raging and many others have lost their homes. This includes A-list celebrities like Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester and more. And, it also includes thousands of others we don't know whose lives have been uprooted and changed because of this catastrophic event.
As we learn more about how this disaster is impacting people in Los Angeles as well as the 2025 movie schedule and TV calendar, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.
