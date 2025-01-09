Kevin Smith, Mandy Moore And More Share Updates About How The LA Wildfires Impacted Their Homes

Over the last few days, the wildfires rampaging around Los Angeles have caused insurmountable destruction. Taking the homes of many, this natural disaster has uprooted and changed many’s lives. Along with that, the fires have caused production delays on shows like Fallout , NCIS and many more projects in the works and on the 2025 TV schedule . Now, as it continues and firefighters work to contain the flames, celebrities like Kevin Smith, Mandy Moore and Denise Crosby are sharing updates about how their homes have been impacted.

Kevin Smith started his Instagram video by giving a “huge hearty thank you to the LA Fire Department” and other people who came to help put out the fires. He then went on to explain that he lives near Runyon Canyon, and there were planes flying over it last night dumping water down to put out the fire. It worked, and his home is still standing, as he explained:

Those angelic firefighters from heaven, literally kids, they were in planes, planes that scooped up water, I guess, from the reservoir and then dumped it on Runyon. Just put out that fire unbelievably fast. And I cannot thank you enough. When I left this house, I was like, ‘Well, there goes everything we ever had, as long as we got our lives, the dog, our kid is safe,’ you know, whatever. But like I expected to come home and see a pile of ash, but those firefighters, smod, bless you, God bless you. You are unbelievable. Somebody said, you know, ‘angels must be looking over here.’ They were. They're wearing funny hats and boots and fighting flames.

In a second video, which you can see below, Smith explained that the firefighters “saved our home, saved our neighborhood.”

According to Deadline , the Sunset Fire, which is the one that affected Runyon Canyon, is now fully contained and evacuation orders have been lifted.

Denise Crosby Shares That She Lost Her Spanish Cottage Home

Star Trek actress Denise Crosby lost her home in The Palisades Fire, according to People . Over on X, she had posted videos from Sunset Blvd. of the fire and noted that she had evacuated and was scared she’d lose her home that had “survived 100 years.”

Yesterday, she posted an image of where her home used to stand with the tragic news that it was now gone:

Yesterday morning I had a beautiful Spanish cottage that gave me endless joy, where I met my husband and raised my son, the only house I’ve ever owned, with fruit trees I grew, with a garden of native plants. Now, ashes. I am heartbroken 💔 #palisadesfire pic.twitter.com/LBYfZoTFgCJanuary 8, 2025

At the time of this writing, The Palisades Fire is 0% contained and has destroyed 300 structures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection .

Mandy Moore Explained That Her House Didn’t Fully Burn Down, But Much Of Her Neighborhood Did

Mandy Moore has been actively using her Instagram to post updates about her own home and the town she lives in, Altadena. Yesterday, she noted on IG that her family and pets were safe and had evacuated, but wrote that her kids’ school and their favorite restaurants were gone.

Today, she posted – which you can see below – that part of her own home was destroyed, but it didn’t fully burn down, while some of her close family and friends completely lost their homes:

We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact. We lost Taylor and griffin’s studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they’ve ever owned. We lost our garage and back house. Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in laws. My brother and sister in law- 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends. Feeling weird survivors guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong.

According to Cal Fire , Altadena is impacted by the Eaton Fire, and at the time of this writing, it is 0% contained and is 10,600 acres. The number of structures destroyed or damaged is not listed yet.

Overall, the fires are still raging and many others have lost their homes. This includes A-list celebrities like Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester and more. And, it also includes thousands of others we don't know whose lives have been uprooted and changed because of this catastrophic event.