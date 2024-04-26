Disneyland Resort’s Pixar Fest Is Bigger Than Ever, Here’s Why It’s Also Better Than Ever

Pixar fans rejoice! The Emeryville, CA animation studio is second only to Disney itself when it comes to its passionate fan base. Everybody loves Pixar, which is why some of the best attractions at Disneyland as well as the best rides at Disney California Adventure are Pixar-themed. But now there’s even more, as Pixar Fest is here.

From April 26 to August 4, Pixar Fest 2024 will take place at the Disneyland Resort. The event previously ran at Disneyland park back in 2018, but this year it’s covering both parks and lasting a lot longer. While bigger doesn’t always mean better, this time, I think it does.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! Brings Much-Needed Entertainment Back To Disney California Adventure

Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration is a mouthful of a name for the new parade debuting at Disney California Adventure at Pixar Fest, but I’m so happy it’s here that I’ll call it whatever it wants. It’s been years since Disney California Adventure had a regular parade of any kind, and Better Together is a worthy successor to the previous Pixar Play Parade.

A lot of the best Pixar movies have been released since the Pixar Play Parade ended, and that’s where Better Together primarily focuses. Floats are dedicated to the likes of Turning Red, Soul, and Luca. Some classics, like Toy Story and The Incredibles, are also included. But this is the time for the new kids to shine, and they do.

It’s great to see Disneyland embracing these new characters. Their movies were largely not massive hits, but they still have a lot of fans and those fans will be very happy to see these characters brought to life.

Special consideration needs to be given to the Turning Red float, which includes the same massive Mei character, in her fill red panda form, that we saw first at Shanghai Disneyland. The costume is impressive and needs to be seen in person, especially since she rocks out. The float also includes all Mei’s friends, as well as 4*Town, performing a version of “Nobody Like U.”

And speaking of music, the original song “Better Together” is another in a long line of original music for parades and fireworks that is a certified earworm. Disney Parks has been in the habit in recent years of putting these songs on music streaming platforms, and hopefully, we won’t need to wait too long to have access to this one whenever we want it.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort/Christian Thompson)

Club Pixar Isn’t The Mad T Party Or ElecTRONica, But I'll Take It

I’ve gone on record more than once that I’m the world’s oldest Mad T Party groupie. I loved the live concert/dance party that ran in the Hollywood Land area of DCA for years. Both that and its predecessor the Tron: Legacy-themed ElecTRONica were excellent ways to spend the evening in the parks. Sometimes you just want to dance.

It’s been years since we’ve had anything like those events, and while Club Pixar is no Mad T Party, it’s still a fun time and a great vibe. The DJ’d dance party is blended with live performance. If dancing isn’t your thing personally, some talented dancers will perform for you in routines that interpret some Pixar "core memories" in interesting ways. Some more interactive elements encourage guests to get up and move around.

I'm not gonna lie, I grabbed myself a drink and just let the vibe wash over me. Everybody there was having a good time, and it was fun to share an experience like that with so many strangers again.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort/Christian Thompson)

Pixar Pals Playtime Party Is Club Pixar (or Videopolis) For Kids

The major new attraction for Pixar Fest at Disneyland Park is the Pixar Pals Playtime Party. It takes place at the Fantasyland theater, the former home of stage shows like Mickey and the Magical Map and The Tale of the Lion King, but the Playtime Party isn’t a show, it’s a dance party for the smaller set.

The Fantasyland Theater sits on the former home of Videopolis, a teen dance club that existed in the park in the ‘80s. The Playtime Party is almost a return to that. Rather than having a schedule of events, the theater will simply remain open, and a variety of activities will be available. There will be character meet and greets, including Wade and Ember from Elemental, Luca and Alberto from Luca, and a new version of Up’s Dug who can talk to guests. There will also be stage shows where hosts and a collection of characters dance, and encourage guests to do the same. Pixar shorts will run on a screen when the stage isn’t in use. There’s also an area with tables and chairs for kids' activities.

If there's a downside it's that there's no official schedule of activities, so if you want to meet a certain character or be sure to catch the live show, you'll have to wing it. Still, it will be interesting to see how guests embrace this new use for the space, we may see more of it going forward if people seem to like it.

(Image credit: Dirk Libbey)

Pixar Fest Food Is Impressive

Once upon a time, the plan for the park that became Disney California Adventure was that it would become a West Coast version of Epcot, and while Westcot never came to be, two things that both parks do have in common are festivals and food. Both parks are home to one annual event after another, and each includes an amazing variety of food.

Just as DCA’s Food and Wine Festival and other seasonal events have special booths offering unique food and drink, Pixar Fest is doing the same. Beinning May 10, each booth will be themed to a different Pixar movie and will include food that draws inspiration from that film. And this is all in addition to the special Pixar Fest menus you’ll find at all the regular dining locations throughout Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

While I certainly haven’t eaten everything, I was able to taste several of the special Pixar Fest dishes, and it was all worth trying. Some of it is great, among the best food at Disneyland, but all of it was good. You can spend a day at DCA just eating your way through Pixar Fest, and there are worse ways to spend your time.

(Image credit: Michael Owen Baker/Disneyland Resort))

Together Forever Nighttime Spectacular Is The Perfect Pixar Kiss Goodnight

I love a good Disneyland fireworks show, but I am transported to another world by a great Disneyland fireworks show. Disneyland Forever has made me cry, and Wonderous Journeys took my breath away. Is Together Forever: A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular on that level? No, I’m not sure anything is as good as Wonderous Journeys, but as a Pixar fan, Together Forever made me smile, and I can’t feel that bad.

Together Forever ran back in 2018 when Pixar Fest debuted at Disneyland park. However, the show has been significantly updated. All the Pixar films that have been released since then have been added to the show, so you’ll see characters and hear music from all your recent favorites including Turning Red and Elemental.

I feel about Together Forever the way I feel about Mickey Mix Magic. I think it might be a better show when the Main Street U.S.A. and castle projections are run without fireworks. Some music lends itself well to fireworks, some doesn’t. The Pixar show has moments of greatness, but at other points, it feels like the pyrotechnics get in the way when the images and music get the job done on their own.

Still, if you’re a Pixar fan (and who isn’t) you’ll love seeing your favorite characters and hearing your favorite music. The show won’t change your world, but you’ll leave it with a smile.

Pixar Fest won’t be all things to all people, but it probably does have a little something for everybody. With the event lasting more than three months, Disneyland certainly hopes it has enough to bring a lot of people back into the parks.