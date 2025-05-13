Fallout Was Already Renewed For Season 3, But The Season 2 Release Date Has Me Wondering One Big Thing

Fallout Season 2 is on the way, and it won't be too painfully long before we're all watching it with a Prime subscription. The new season will arrive during the 2025 TV schedule after all, but just barely. We'll see Lucy pick up her adventure in New Vegas at some point in December, while Amazon has also confirmed Season 3 is happening with a very early renewal.

Amazon announced the renewal and Season 2 premiere month after Aaron Moten said there are plans for a multi-season story. Now, all we know at this time is that Season 2 is going to premiere in December, but I can't help but ask one major question considering its arrival during the holiday season.

Will Fallout Season 2 Have A Christmas Episode?

Fallout is about humanity trying to re-establish some form of society centuries after worldwide nuclear devastation, and there's a lot of sadness and depravity in the universe. It also can get kooky too, and I think it would be absolutely hilarious to see whatever Christmas looks like in the world of Fallout.

Season 2 of Fallout is set in the oasis of New Vegas, which is a rare, civilized, and somewhat lawful city in the vast wasteland of what was the United States. Beyond offering protection from some of the violent critters of the desert, it's not too wild to assume they'd also acknowledge some traditions from the pre-war world, such as Christmas. With Lucy having lived in a Vault where it was probably celebrated in some form, and the Ghoul having been alive before the war, I'm sure the writers could whip up a kick-ass holiday episode featuring both characters.

Fallout Has Referenced Christmas In Previous Games

While Christmas may sound off-brand for a show as violent and kooky as Fallout, remember that this is basically just the United States hundreds of years after nuclear destruction. There are some things that not even radiation can kill, though it can make it look incredibly grotesque and sickening.

Christmas has popped up a handful of times in the Fallout games over the years, though never in a truly meaningful way to any of the plots. It'll be interesting to see if the Prime Video series does an episode highlighting the holiday and how it may inspire future games to put more of a spotlight on it.

I would love to see it happen, as my list of mandatory TV and movies to watch during the holidays grows thinner with each passing year. At some point, I just can't help but be burnt out on the classics and need something new to watch. I hope I'm not getting people too riled up about something that won't happen, but why else would Amazon schedule Fallout Season 2 for December if it didn't have a holiday episode planned?

We may get that answer as we get closer to the release date, or some confirmation that a Christmas adventure is on the way. At this point, I'd just be happy with more details on the season, and am excited to see we have yet another must-watch show arriving in the calendar year.