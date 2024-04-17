Looking To Play Fallout After Watching The Amazon Series? The Best And Worst Places To Start

Warning! The following is meant for people who have finished watching Fallout Season 1 on Prime Video. Read at your own risk!

Amazon's Fallout is a hit for critics and viewers of those who watch it, and given that many are comparing it to The Last Of Us, it's not too surprising. The positive praise has led to some wanting to try out the games, but unlike TLOU, the answer of which one to play is not that simple. Which is the best and worst Fallout to play as a newcomer is a complicated question, but one I'm more than happy to talk about at length.

Having seen the series and armed with the knowledge that the Fallout creators know what's coming in the next game, I've drilled down on the definitive best game to play after seeing the series, and which is the worst game to pick first. I also went ahead and ranked all the available video games from least to greatest, so be sure to check that out for alternate suggestions on where to start! Also, Steam is having a massive sale on the franchise, so PC gamers might want to follow the links to snag these great deals.

(Image credit: JoJo Whilden / Prime Video)

The Best Game To Start With After Watching

Hilariously enough, I suggested CinemaBlend's Nick Venable start with Fallout: New Vegas before seeing the Season 1 finale, which saw Hank MacLean staring at New Vegas in the distance. The game is widely considered one of the best stories in the modern era of Fallout, and the story of Mr. New Vegas finding a way to revive the Sin City in the post-apocalyptic wasteland is one of the best stories in the franchise to experience.

One tricky part about this game, however, is that it was primarily developed by Obsidian and not Bethesda. As such, its place in the canon has always seemed strained, and one has to wonder if the events of the game will be acknowledged or rewritten in any way. I should also note that the game's story changes depending on the player's decisions, so the series may have to decide whether or not the player who impacted the series decided to align or betray certain factions. In any case, this feels like the most relevant game to play before Season 2, should it happen.

(Image credit: Prime Videos)

The Worst Game To Start With After Watching

Given that Fallout 76 is the latest entry in the franchise, I can understand why it would be the first place many start after following the show. While the game has made many improvements and expansions, I still don't think it's the definitive experience for most looking to dive into this world for the first time.

The world is much more barren than other modern entries, the storyline more open-ended due to the ongoing online feature of the game, and there's a survival and base element that makes it a bit more complicated to jump into compared to others. It's a game that fans should eventually play, but definitely one I'd recommend starting after playing one of the other mainline Fallout games. As the ranking below will show, I still have it far above many other entries, but I wouldn't say it should be the first game you play if you're new to the franchise.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Fallout Games, Ranked

When it comes to playing the Fallout franchise, it's really not as simple as playing the first game and going from there. I mean, it can be that simple, but as a veteran of the franchise, I wouldn't advise it. The following are the way I'd rank playing the games for newcomers.

(Image credit: Interplay)

10. Fallout: Brotherhood Of Steel

This is a title that can be skipped altogether, as Todd Howard revealed back in 2007 that Fallout: Brotherhood Of Steel "never happened" (via Gamespy). As such, there's no reason to spend much time speaking about it, but it would be hard to find this Playstation 2 and Xbox title to play anyway.

(Image credit: Interplay)

9. Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood Of Steel

Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood Of Steel was confirmed to be a part of the universe's canon (via Twitch), but the tactical strategy and style it boasts isn't really representative of the things you'd love from the Fallout shows. You could play this one, but not as a first option.

Buy Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood Of Steel On Steam for $2.49

(Image credit: Zen Studios)

8. Fallout Pinball

If you have a mobile phone and think you'd enjoy playing Fallout-themed pinball, well, there's a game for you! Those with a computer can take advantage of this title, but as they can imagine, there won't be Walton Goggin's noseless Ghoul featured in the game since it was made well before the Prime Video series.

Buy Pinball FX3 Bethesda Pinball on Steam for $10.99

(Image credit: Interplay)

7. Fallout

If you're someone who knows nothing about the games, you might be compelled to try this one out first. While this game was available with MS-DOS and released in 1997, there are options to play it on a modern PC. It wouldn't be my first choice to play since the later games revisit the established lore, and again, this is a turn-based game lacking in the action seen in the show.

Buy Fallout on Steam for $2.49

(Image credit: Interplay)

6. Fallout 2

Much like Fallout, the sequel suffers from the same dated gameplay elements that those looking to experience the action of the series might find off-putting. With that being said, I've seen comments across the web this game has the best storytelling of the bunch. I haven't had a chance to confirm that for myself, but gamers usually know their stuff.

Buy Fallout 2 on Steam for $2.49

(Image credit: Bethesda)

5. Fallout 76

As mentioned above, Fallout 76 is a modern Fallout game and the latest entry from Bethesda. That said, it's an online-only game that has a higher skill level meant for experienced lovers of the franchise, and there's a lot of higher-level players running around. This game should be played eventually, but not right off the bat.

Buy Fallout 76 on Steam for $7.99

(Image credit: Bethesda)

4. Fallout Shelter

Fallout Shelter is a mobile game, but don't let that dissuade you. This game lets you play as The Overseer and construct, manage and defend your very own Vault-Tec shelter in the Wasteland. As the series showed, there are many ways to run a Vault, so you'll have a lot of options at your disposal to construct the ideal living space for your Vault Dwellers and hopefully create a peaceful environment for them.

Download Fallout Shelter for free

(Image credit: Bethesda)

3. Fallout 4

Fallout 4 is the most modern mainline release of the franchise, and the game received a glowing review from CinemaBlend when it dropped. It's also worth noting that in the official timeline, this game takes place only nine years before the events of the show, so the events of the game may be referenced at later points in the show.

Buy Fallout 4 on Steam for $4.99

(Image credit: Bethesda)

2. Fallout 3

If you're looking for a game that emulates the Fallout series the most, Fallout 3 might be the move. The main story revolves around finding your father, though I should say the way in which the main story plays out is quite different. However, those who dive in will get a solid introduction to the factions that make this series great and even a major one that the show sidestepped. No spoilers, though; I'll let readers find out for themselves.

Buy Fallout 3 on Steam for $2.49

(Image credit: Obsidian)

1. Fallout: New Vegas

As mentioned at the top of this post, Fallout: New Vegas is the definitive first choice in my mind to play. The dialogue and story is top-notch, and there's a good chance we'll learn a lot about New Vegas should Season 2 be confirmed for future release on Prime Video subscriptions in the future.

Buy Fallout: New Vegas on Steam for $2.49

Watch Fallout Season 1 on Prime Video right now. For those who already have, our 2024 TV schedule should be your next destination for a look ahead at what's coming next. It's been a good year for shows thus far, so keep those eyes peeled for the next big hit.