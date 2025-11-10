A Lot Of Frequent Parkgoers Are Complaining About Disney Prices Going Up Again, But One Commenter Made A Germane Point
It's not a bug, it's a feature.
At this point, you can set your watch by Disney's theme park price increases. They’ve happened in early October every year for the last several years (pandemic notwithstanding). Alongside every price increase comes frustration from guests who see one of their favorite activities only getting more and more expensive.
It’s a common question asked with every price increase: Have we finally reached a tipping point? Are Disneyland and Walt Disney World officially too expensive yet? The question was once again asked on Reddit recently, and one user pointed out something a lot of people didn’t want to hear: that finding and passing the “tipping point” is part of the point of the price increases. They said:
This is a good point, and the reason I know that is that it’s one I’ve made myself. Three years ago, I stated that the goal of the price increases was, in part, to price people out. As the Redditor points out, while prices have gone up, and that has seemingly harmed attendance, while attendance was up in 2024 at Walt Disney World, it was at a fraction of the increase of the previous post-pandemic years. Disney Experiences, the division that handles the parks, is seeing record profits.
This is because, while some people may have decided the price is now too high and stopped going, those who are going, who can afford to do so, are spending more money. Happy customers tend to spend more so Disney is trying to make the customers with the most money the happiest.
As the Redditor points out, Disneyland and Walt Disney World have had no issues selling out hard ticket events like Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party or the incredibly expensive Lightning Lane Premiere Pass, which lets guests not only skip the lines, but do so at their leisure, without needing to schedule attractions in advance.
At the end of the day, it doesn’t appear that we have hit any sort of major tipping point yet. While some people have clearly had enough with the price of Disneyland and Walt Disney World, most people who want to go are still going. That day may come when we see massive reductions in attendance, but as the original statement points out, if that happens, and profits go up, then it’s all a win for Disney. At least, if that happens, and you are willing to spend the money, it will be less crowded.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.