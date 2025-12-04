Something I've Always Avoided At Disney World Is About To Get A Lot Less Skippable

When you go to Walt Disney World, you have to really figure out your priorities. With four theme parks, two water parks, and two dozen hotels, there’s so much going on that unless you’re going to be there for a month, you just can’t do it all. Some things you just have to let pass you by.

When I visit Disney World, there are things I always try and make sure I do. I want to ride Tron: Lightcycle Run, I want to see the Happily Ever After fireworks show, and I want to eat as much food as I can from whatever Epcot festival is running at the time. However, to do that, I skip other things, like getting photo ops with characters. The lines are often too long for just too little payoff, but a newly announced attraction coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios now has me rethinking those priorities.

Off The Page Sounds Like It Will Take Character Photos To A New Level

Today Walt Disney World dropped a full look at its plans for 2026, including updates to major attractions like Soarin' and a new mission for Millennium Falcon Smuggler’s Run. While most of Disney World’s current major endeavors won’t be completed in the next 12 months, one area that will be opening next summer is The Magic of Disney Animation, a revamped part of Disney’s Hollywood Studios that will focus on the classic craft that launched the Disney Brothers Studio over 100 years ago.

The area will include multiple activities for families to explore, including a kids’ playground inspired by Alice in Wonderland concept art from Disney Legend Mary Blair. However, the most interesting thing, to me, is an area called Off the Page. It will educate as well as entertain by taking guests through different elements of the animation process, including:

Story

Layout

Hand-Drawn Animation

Computer Animation

Lighting

Effects

Each area will also have Disney characters as part of the experience. What’s more, when getting pictures with the characters, you’ll be able to capture much more than just a picture. The Layout area will be designed in a way that replicates the Multiplane camera, which Disney invented, and will allow for unique photos by bringing multiple layers of “animation” together.

While all we have to go by to show what this will actually look like is concept art, I love the concept. It adds a layer, quite literally, to character photo ops that you just don’t get with most of them. Each different area of Off the Page will seemingly be focused on different things, allowing for different, unique photos that aren’t just you standing with a beloved character, but have you together in a place that will hopefully look amazing.

This is just one of the great new things coming to Disney World in 2026. We'll also see the transformation of the Rock 'N' Roller Coaster to include the Muppets and brand new animatronics coming to Frozen Ever After. While many fans are certainly excited for the new lands coming to Disney World in the coming years, there's no reason to wait to plan your next trip to the most magical place on earth.