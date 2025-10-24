Disneyland Fans Are Freaking Out Over Certain Characters Reportedly Leaving The Park, But I Think Everybody Needs To Calm Down

Look, I’m not saying that if theme park fans don’t have something to complain about, they’ll invent something to be upset about, but…ok, actually I might be saying that. At least that appears to be the case following the newest Disneyland “controversy.” A lot of people are concerned that the Evil Queen from Snow White may vanish from the park for the next 11 months, though this seems almost entirely like much ado about nothing.

Is Disneyland “Retiring” The Evil Queen?

The Evil Queen is absolutely a fan favorite character at Disneyland and Magic Kingdom. Villains get to be snide and sarcastic in a way that hero characters tend not to be, making them arguably more entertaining. This is why people got very upset when a recent TikTok went viral, which had the Snow White villain seemingly indicating that when Halloween at Disneyland is over, she’ll disappear from the park.

The fact is that there are a lot of Disney Villain characters in the parks that you tend to only see around Halloween. However, some, like the Evil Queen, tend to appear year-round. This Evil Queen seemingly implies that she will go away with all the other villains, and that left fans on social media panicking, with comments including…

Disney is slowly killing what makes the parks so magical. The Evil Queen has become a massive fan favorite at the parks so this is just beyond baffling. - @LothWolffe

It’s because she’s too good at her job. People only wanted to see her @rabbitSZN2

Evil Queen demoted to seasonal work proving even Disney magic runs on cost cutting measures - @zeroXhope

This diva outperforming everyone they had to get rid of her - @leoaarvizu

Certainly, if the Evil Queen were being put into mothballs and won’t be seen at all until next Halloween Season, which will likely start in late August 2026, that would be a tragedy. However, there just isn’t any reason to believe that’s going to happen.

Disneyland Characters Rotate All The Time, And The Evil Queen Isn’t Going Anywhere

While the viral TikTok certainly implies that the Evil Queen will go away, it’s far from clear that the character will disappear until next Halloween. Seeing characters rotate seasonally is standard for Disneyland and other Disney parks. Even from day to day, it can be nearly impossible to know for sure what characters you’ll run into. When I asked Disneyland Resort about the whole Evil Queen situation, the response I got back reiterated this, without indicating any sort of long-term benching of any characters…

Villains are an important franchise to Disney and will continue to be available in our theme parks. At Disneyland, we rotate character appearances on an ongoing basis, including around seasonal celebrations.

Characters only being around seasonally is pretty standard. The Fantastic Four appeared during the summer, but are no longer available to meet in Tomorrowland. The sisters from Encanto are currently viewable at Disneyland, but they will be going away when Halloween time is over. Some villains are only available to see during special after-hours events like the Oogie Boogie Bash.

It should also be pointed out that even if there are plans to give the Evil Queen an extended rest right now, those plans could change on a moment’s notice at any time. The fact is that on any given day at Disneyland Resort, there’s a decent chance you’ll run into a character that hasn’t appeared in a while.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I have no idea how the resort decides what characters are going to appear on any given day. I honestly think they have a character dart board and just throw darts every morning to see what costumes to get out of storage.

The fact is that the Evil Queen is a very popular character with guests, which is exactly why, even if she disappears for a while, I don’t expect she’ll be gone for too long. Maybe she’ll take a Christmas break. Let her have a vacation, she’s earned it.