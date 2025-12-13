Apologies To Disney World And Universal Orlando, But This New Orlando Attraction Is Already Stealing My Heart

When Walt Disney chose Central Florida as the home for his project that would become Walt Disney World, he knew exactly what he wanted to create. However, he likely had no idea what sort of an impact he would have on the area beyond his own ideas. Orlando isn’t just home to Walt Disney World; it’s the place that any other themed entertainment endeavor looking for success goes as well.

From Universal Orlando Resort to SeaWorld Orlando to Fun Spot and more, are you even in the themed entertainment industry if you don’t have a location in Orlando? And while most people go to Orlando to visit Disney World or Universal Orlando, I’m going to have a new destination on my next trip, because neither of those two theme park resorts has a Slotharium.

Sloth World Is Coming To Orlando In 2026

As reported by Attractions Magazine, Sloth World is set to open in the Orlando area in 2026. Yes, you read that right, an entire facility dedicated to the conservation of and education about the sloth. Sloth World promises to have over 40 sloths climbing, or more than likely not climbing, on natural trees and vines, as well as other structures.

Look, the sloth is an absolutely awesome animal. It gets to live the dream of being arguably the laziest animal on Earth. They sleep something like 20 hours a day. That is, when they're driving too fast around Zootopia. Just imagine how great that would be. And sloths are just oddly adorable, too.

And while Disney’s Animal Kingdom has a lot of incredible animals, it doesn't have sloths. While they used to be there, they've been gone for a few years, so there has been a distinct lack of sloths in Orlando for a long time. The Central Florida Zoo does have a sloth, but only one. That makes Sloth World 40 times better. I did the math.

So Many Sloths, So Little Time

We’ve all been to a zoo and seen a sloth, but more than likely, that sloth had been sleeping, doing absolutely nothing. But when you have more than 40 sloths to see on the same visit, pure random chance means that at least some of them will be eating or exploring, so you’ll get to actually see a sloth do something, maybe for the first time ever.

Sloth World will open in a 7,500 square foot facility and be located on International Drive in Orlando, which is where basically everything that isn’t a Disney or Universal theme park can be found in Orlando. That gives it a prime location where tourists might just happen actress it with a couple of spare hours and figure, “Hey, let’s go look at sloths.” Because who doesn't love sloths?

In all seriousness, or at least more seriousness, I love that something like Sloth World is going to exist. It’s exactly the sort of wild idea for an experience that you’ll only see in Orlando or places like it. I can't wait to visit Sloth World.