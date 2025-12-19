A Lot Of Focus Has Been On The Epic Universe Coaster Death, But Another Ride Led To 'Electrical Shock' And A $12K Fine

Epic Universe hasn’t been open for a full year yet, but the park has certainly made its mark. While the newest theme park has certainly received rave reviews for everything it does, the park has also had its less stellar moments. Most notable was un unfortunate death of a guest following a ride on the Stardust Racers roller coaster. But it turns out another attraction severely injured somebody months earlier.

Epic Universe Received A Nearly $12K Fine Over Electric Shock Incident

In a report from Florida Politics, it’s revealed that an employee working on the Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry attraction was injured by a 480-volt busbar. The incident resulted in a severe shock, as well as numerous fractured ribs and a dislocated shoulder. The incident took place on April 24, a month before Epic Universe’s official May 22 opening, but after the park had opened for previews.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the busbar, which distributes power to multiple circuits in the attraction, including ride vehicles, had not been properly locked down. The employee was hospitalized following the accident

While it isn’t exactly clear whose responsibility it would have been to properly secure the busbar, OSHA apparently found some fault with the park, and as a result, it has issued a fine. Universal Orlando Resort was initially fined $16,550 for the incident, but the two sides negotiated it down to $11,585.

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry is, in my opinion, the best ride at Epic Universe, but achieving that status wasn’t easy. The ride didn’t initially open when previews began, and the status of the attraction was often unknown on any given day, while other rides seemed to function without issue. The ride even “closed” for a few days prior to the park’s official opening in an attempt to get in day one shape.

Epic Universe’s Most Tragic Event Appears To Be Over

Following this unfortunate incident, which is only now coming to light, Epic Universe would see an even more tragic event unfold. Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, a guest with disabilities, died following a ride on the Stardust Racers roller coaster. In that case, no safety issues were found as the attraction was found to be functioning properly.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Universal Orlando Resort and the family of Zavala had reached a settlement. The details are being kept confidential, but it will almost certainly mean no lawsuits will be filed in the case, and no more details regarding the incident will be disclosed.

With the settlement and the OSHA situation both seemingly behind Epic Universe, the park will hopefully be able to enter 2026 with a clean slate. Injuries and accidents are nearly impossible to completely avoid at a theme park, but hopefully nothing this significant will happen again.