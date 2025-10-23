Universal Orlando Is Making It A Lot Easier To Visit Epic Universe, And Now I Think I Need To Go Back

Epic Universe hasn’t even been open for six months yet, and while the park has already fallen victim to tragedy, it’s also already taken its place as one of the most impressive theme parks in the world. I was lucky enough to visit Epic Universe before it opened, and I’ve been wanting to get myself back there ever since. Now it looks like my next trip might be sooner than I thought.

Epic Universe has been one of the hottest tickets in town since it opened, which is likely why Universal Orlando Resort has had limited access to the park through its standard ticket offers. Previously, buying a multi-day ticket only gave you access to Epic Universe for one of the days you purchased, but that will change in a big way next year.

Universal Orlando Tickets In 2026 Will Offer More Time At Epic Universe

This morning, Universal Orlando Resort released its 2026 multi-day ticket packages, and the one thing they offer over the current tickets that will be of use to many is more time at Epic Universe. Previously, purchase of three, four, and five-day Universal Orlando tickets would only give you one day at Epic Universe, but next year's tickets will allow you to spend your entire trip there if you so choose, or bounce between parks at your leisure.

Base 3-day tickets start at $118 for adults and will give guests access to any one of Universal Orlando Resort’s three theme parks each day, Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, or Universal Epic Universe. Starting at $138 per day, guests gain the ability to move between the three theme parks throughout the day. Four and five-day tickets automatically have the “park hopping” option and start at $111 and $93 per day, respectively.

This is going to be a great added benefit for anybody looking to visit Universal Orlando Resort in the coming year. Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure are amazing parks in their own right, and are worth spending a day in for anybody who hasn’t. That's where you'll find the best theme park restaurant, and one of the best roller coasters in the country. However, anybody who has been there before may not feel a need to spend all day there, and the ability to spend extra time at Epic Universe will be very nice.

Universal Orlando Annual Pass Holders Are Still Being Left Out

The one piece of the admission puzzle that has yet to be determined is how Epic Universe will play into Universal Orlando Annual Passes. Currently, the UOAP only covers the two previously existing parks. Pass holders can get discounted Epic Universe tickets, but that’s the best they can do. It appears that will remain the case through 2026.

At some point, one expects Epic Universe will be added to the UOAP, though that will almost certainly come with a significant price increase.