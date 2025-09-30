The Large Number Of Disney+, Hulu, And ESPN Subscriptions That Were Reportedly Canceled In Response To Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension
Did canceling Disney+ actually help bring Jimmy Kimmel back?
When Jimmy Kimmel was suspended, fans who were upset with the decision expressed their displeasure in various ways. One of those methods, specifically designed to hit Disney where it hurts, was to call for people to cancel their Disney+ subscription as well as their subscriptions to Hulu and ESPN. Even Tatiana Maslany and other celebrities joined in on the boycott.
The idea was that while Disney might not notice upset social media posts, they'd notice if the bottom line took a hit. If a new report is accurate, it looks like that may have actually happened, as a lot of people may have walked away from Disney's various streaming platforms.
Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Saw A Major Increase In Cancellations Following Kimmel's Suspension
Journalist Marisa Kabras was the first to report on the planned Disney+ price increase that followed shortly after Jimmy Kimmel’s reinstatement. Now, Kabras is reporting on Bluesky that a Disney source claims approximately 1.7 million subscriptions were canceled during the week of September 17 to September 23. While that’s a small fraction of the 207 million total subscribers the three services have, according to Disney’s last earnings call, it’s reportedly a 436% increase over the normal subscriber churn the services see.
If these numbers are accurate, then they are certainly significant. A 436% increase in churn is the sort of statistic that you’d expect Disney to notice. Kimmel even made a joke about the cancellations during his first show back following the suspension. While Disney’s exact decision-making process for bringing Kimmel back is unknown, it’s not hard to believe that the cancellations actually did have the desired impact.
Disney+ Announced A Price Increase Following Kimmel’s Return
The next question becomes, now that Jimmy Kimmel is back, will those subscribers who canceled their accounts return and resubscribe? There’s one pretty significant reason why many of them might not, and that’s the fact that next month, nearly every Disney+ subscription and bundle will see a price increase of $2-$3 per month in October.
Shortly after Kimmel’s return, the price increase that had reportedly been planned for months was officially announced. Price increases have historically caused subscriber churn on their own, meaning Disney could see additional subscriber loss following the price increase. It’s also possible that some of those who might've returned and resubscribed at the old price might choose not to do so specifically because of the price increase.
Disney has already announced that it will stop reporting its streaming subscriber numbers at the beginning of fiscal year 2026. With that, the upcoming Disney earnings call in November for Q4 of 2025 will be the last time official numbers will be given. Those numbers should include the fallout from the Kimmel cancellations, but won’t include whatever is lost by the price increase, as that will take place in Q1.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.