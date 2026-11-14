I Avoided 'It's A Small World' For Over A Decade Because Of That Song, But Disneyland's Holiday Version Won Me Over

Disneyland will always be a magical place, but there is something particularly magical during the holiday season. The lights, the fake snow (because this is Southern California), the trees, the food, and the music all make it extra special this time of year. I have been to Disneyland more times than I can count, but there is one ride I have avoided for over a decade: It's a Small World.

It's not that I don't like the ride. It's just that if I hear that earworm-inducing song, even just the first note, I will have it stuck in my head for days, maybe even weeks. However, this was my first time experiencing the ride during the holiday season, and it had me singing a different tune.

First of all, the ride has definitely had a glow-up since the last time I stepped onto the boat. From adding inclusive dolls in wheelchairs and new characters like Coco's Miguel and his alebrije dog, Dante, to adding a third and final verse to the song, there was a lot for me to see and hear. However, the holiday version takes things a whole step further.

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Inside It's A Small World, Holidays Collide In A Major Way

If you have never been on this attraction, let me tell you, you are in for a treat. And yes, there is another song that may be just as hard to get out of your head as the original. The holiday version of this ride incorporates none other than "Jingle Bells." Disney knew what they were doing, and surprisingly, I am here for it.

As I took that first bend into the tunnel, with rain coming down on my head, I was greeted by a bright "Happy Holidays" sign before entering the magical, doll-filled world, complete with all the twinkling lights of the season. There are garlands hanging everywhere, toys, presents, floating Christmas trees, and signs in all different languages wishing you happy holidays and a merry Christmas.

I had a chance to chat with one of Disneyland's cast members, Alexa Garcia, about why she loves It's a Small World this time of year. She told us:

Inside, you've got the beautiful music heard in different languages, and it's just such a beautiful message during this time of the year.

I found myself connecting with the music in a way I haven't in quite some time, and I even got a little choked up. Honestly, I think having "Jingle Bells" mixed in with the iconic song throughout really helps.

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And then there is the final room, which is truly a showstopper. As the boat takes its final turn, you enter a white winter wonderland with everyone singing "Deck the Halls." It is elaborate, decadent, beautiful, and above all, just really, really cute.

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This ride really won me over, and I am so glad I gave it another chance. Otherwise, I would have missed out on all the holiday joy this little boat ride gave me. And with the combination of songs, you actually end up leaving without either of them stuck in your head. At least, that is what happened to me.

While I may not be in a hurry to ride It's A Small World again without its holiday makeover, I encourage everyone visiting Disneyland for the holidays to give it a chance. The holiday celebration runs through January 6, 2027. I guess I'll just have to wait until next Christmas to willingly get back on board.