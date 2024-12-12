I Went To Disneyland And Tried Their New Holiday Experiences. One Was Better Than The Other

The holidays at Disneyland are always a magical time. From decorations and parades to popular holiday snacks and access to some of the best attractions, there’s no shortage of things to experience while visiting the parks. Unfortunately, these offerings rarely change much from year to year, leaving frequent parkgoers like myself with little to no new things to try.

Thankfully, the Mouse House heard our concerns and introduced two new holiday dining experiences this year — a pajama-themed brunch with Mickey and Friends, and tea time with Santa and Mrs. Claus. What’s even more exciting is that both experiences take place at Disney’s Grand California Hotel, meaning you don’t need a theme park ticket to experience them.

As a local, I knew I had to try both of these highly anticipated experiences out, and with a little bit of pixie dust, I managed to score early reservations for both. Now that I’ve attended both, I can definitely say one is better than the other.

Mickey’s Holiday Pajama Party Is Great For Fans Of Character Dining

Following in one of Disneyland’s best restaurants, Goofy’s Kitchen's, footsteps, the Grand California Hotel’s Storyteller’s Cafe has become a destination for holiday dining this year. While the restaurant normally offers character dining buffets in the morning, this is the first time guests have ever been able to meet Mickey and friends in pajamas. Previously, the gang only appeared in pajamas on Christmas Eve night as guests left Disneyland upon park closing.

Mickey, Minnie, Chip, Dale and Pluto are all dressed in festive holiday pajamas as they make their way to each table for individual interactions. They also routinely parade around the restaurant to music.

Of course, there’s delicious food too! I went during brunch hours, so half of the buffet was dedicated to fan-favorite breakfast offerings like Mickey Waffles, while the other was geared towards lunchtime staples.

Holiday Tea With Santa And Mrs. Claus is Perfect For Getting In The Holiday Spirit

Just across the Grand California Hotel’s lobby, guests can experience high tea with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Hearthstone Longe. With three packages to choose from, guests get the opportunity to snack on festive-themed sandwiches and desserts while sipping on loose-leaf teas.

Of course, the real selling point for this experience, for me at least, is getting to see Santa and Mrs. Claus - the latter of which does not have a formal meet and greet anywhere else. Not only did I get a chance to speak to the iconic couple and get my picture taken, but the entire thing was very intimate since each table was called up one by one. This meant there was no line of impatient parents waiting behind me, silently rushing me through the experience.

Santa and Mrs. Claus also make their rounds to each of the table, leading everyone in a caroling session, which was a fun bonus.

Both Options Are Great, But The Pajama Party Is Just A Little Bit Better

Don’t get me wrong, I had fun at both experiences, but after attending both, I can confidently say that the Pajama Party is the best of these two new experiences. I should preface my choice by saying that I am not a tea drinker and typically spend most of my park time meeting characters rather than going on rides.

Regardless of my biases, the pajama party had a better environment, food offerings, and price. Even the cheapest tea time option is nearly $20 more than the buffet, which grants you unlimited access to some of the best food options. While both offered priceless character interactions, you really can’t beat meeting Mickey and his friends from the comfort of your table.

The best part is reservations are still available for Mickey’s Pajama Party if you’re lucky enough to make a holiday trip down to the Disneyland Resort.