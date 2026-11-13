Hexed First Reactions Keep Using The Same Adjective, And I’ve Been Waiting For A Disney Movie Like This

For the past few years, we’ve come to expect new Disney movies during the Thanksgiving holiday. But lately, there’s been mixed feelings about whether they’re worth checking out. Walt Disney Animation’s recent sequels for Moana and Zootopia have been huge hits, but I’ve had my eye on Hexed. It’s been a while since we’ve had a memorable original, and the first reactions share a common word that I’ve been waiting to see from the House of Mouse.

The Hexed trailer has shown off an imaginative new world of witches and a unique new character with punk vibes named Billie, but what do people think of the movie? Hexed had its world premiere in Los Angeles last night, and the first thoughts have rolled in. Here’s what The Wrap’s Drew Taylor says:

There is a lovely, unexpected emotional center to #Hexed, embellished by an equally lovely, unexpected art style utilized to heighten the feeling. It’s the mother/daughter story, with shades of “Back to the Future” that grounds the wacky, witchy story (we would die for Beef). 🧙‍♀️

The critic had a lot of positive things to say about the latest Disney film starring Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones and Jodie Foster. Here’s another reaction from The Hollywood Show’s Junior Felix:

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#Hexed is the weird, whimsical, witchy story I never knew I needed. It's an original, wacky, hysterical and stunning animated film that all families will love. I need more Henry Winkler and Walter Goggins in animated films please! They were pitch perfect. What a beautiful and unexpected surprise indeed.

There’s that word again: unexpected. I feel like it’s been too long since I’ve heard that adjective associated with a Disney movie, especially in the era of all these live-action remakes. It’s refreshing to see Hexed getting the thumbs up for this reason. Jace Diehl used the same word in his reaction too:

#Hexed brings back classic Disney magic—literally with 2D effects and figuratively with pure cinematic whimsy. It sets up story elements you’re familiar with, but by the end, twists them around into something new and unexpected. A bewitching good time!

I was also in attendance at the premiere, and I can agree that Hexed did some fun and exciting things with its plotline that I wouldn’t have guessed. More of this, please, Disney! Tessa Smith from Mama’s Geeky didn’t say “unexpected,” but she had this to say:

Hexed is a beautifully animated, super witchy, heartwarming movie! I am such a sucker for a good mother-daughter story & this one got me emotional! Walton Goggins & Henry Winkler are hilarious additions! Some truly fantastic needle drops!!

On the mother/daughter front, there has been talk about how they look the same age, and that aspect of the movie did bother me a bit, but I guess they can get away with ageless witches? It’s interesting that the mother/daughter element is such a highlight because the main character was originally going to be a teen boy.

It's worth noting that not every reaction was positive. Here’s what MovieZine’s Alexander Kardelo thought of Hexed:

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Disney's #HEXED is Wildwood and K-Pop: Demon Hunters all Tangled together in a fast-paced adventure filled with modern pop music and magic powers, but missing the heart and emotions. Should be fun if you're the right age. I'm an adult so I was bored - it feels soooo long…

I do agree that Hexed skews kid movie, but so far this reaction seems to be in the minority. When it comes to reactions vs. reviews, I do notice more nuanced thoughts are usually saved for the reviews. So, I’d definitely keep that in mind. Here’s one more from Variety’s Jazz Tangcay:

#Hexed has cast a spell on me and is pure Disney magic. It's a celebration of all things Disney. It's beautifully told with stunning animation. Finally, a story with a mother-daughter dynamic at its heart. Jodie Foster is a wickedly delish disney villain. Loved Hexed

Another bonus about seeing Hexed is the Lilo & Stitch short that plays before it. You can see the new Disney movie for yourself when it hits theaters on Wednesday, November 25.