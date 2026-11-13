Hexed First Reactions Keep Using The Same Adjective, And I’ve Been Waiting For A Disney Movie Like This
It's about time, Disney!
For the past few years, we’ve come to expect new Disney movies during the Thanksgiving holiday. But lately, there’s been mixed feelings about whether they’re worth checking out. Walt Disney Animation’s recent sequels for Moana and Zootopia have been huge hits, but I’ve had my eye on Hexed. It’s been a while since we’ve had a memorable original, and the first reactions share a common word that I’ve been waiting to see from the House of Mouse.
The Hexed trailer has shown off an imaginative new world of witches and a unique new character with punk vibes named Billie, but what do people think of the movie? Hexed had its world premiere in Los Angeles last night, and the first thoughts have rolled in. Here’s what The Wrap’s Drew Taylor says:
The critic had a lot of positive things to say about the latest Disney film starring Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones and Jodie Foster. Here’s another reaction from The Hollywood Show’s Junior Felix:
There’s that word again: unexpected. I feel like it’s been too long since I’ve heard that adjective associated with a Disney movie, especially in the era of all these live-action remakes. It’s refreshing to see Hexed getting the thumbs up for this reason. Jace Diehl used the same word in his reaction too:
I was also in attendance at the premiere, and I can agree that Hexed did some fun and exciting things with its plotline that I wouldn’t have guessed. More of this, please, Disney! Tessa Smith from Mama’s Geeky didn’t say “unexpected,” but she had this to say:
On the mother/daughter front, there has been talk about how they look the same age, and that aspect of the movie did bother me a bit, but I guess they can get away with ageless witches? It’s interesting that the mother/daughter element is such a highlight because the main character was originally going to be a teen boy.
It's worth noting that not every reaction was positive. Here’s what MovieZine’s Alexander Kardelo thought of Hexed:
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I do agree that Hexed skews kid movie, but so far this reaction seems to be in the minority. When it comes to reactions vs. reviews, I do notice more nuanced thoughts are usually saved for the reviews. So, I’d definitely keep that in mind. Here’s one more from Variety’s Jazz Tangcay:
Another bonus about seeing Hexed is the Lilo & Stitch short that plays before it. You can see the new Disney movie for yourself when it hits theaters on Wednesday, November 25.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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