I've Been Counting Down To DWTS's Disney Night, But It's Leaving Something Out That Upsets Me

The last couple of weeks, Dancing with the Stars has been making headlines for lifts , and this week things got spooky with low scores . However, none of that has really upset me. Now, something has, though. As we approach Disney Night on the 2026 TV schedule , the lineup of songs the cast will dance to has been revealed, and despite my excitement for this episode, there’s one omission I’m mad about.

The Songs For Disney Night Have Been Revealed

Before we get to what was left out, you need to know what the couples will be dancing to this week. Admittedly, it’s a stacked lineup of iconic Disney songs and tracks from Broadway musicals, seeing as the episode is specifically themed around “the magic of Disney on Broadway.” Take a look (via EW ):

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov are doing a Quickstep to “A Star Is Born” from Hercules

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold are doing a Waltz to “I See the Light” from Tangled .

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach are doing a Samba to “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid .

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson are doing a jazz routine to “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins .

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy are doing a Quickstep to “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast .

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas are doing a Jive to “You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly!” from Peter Pan

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik are doing a contemporary routine to “Easy as Life” from Aida .

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa are doing a Paso doble to “Satisfied” from Hamilton.

Along with all those, the team dances will be done to “Zoo” from Zootopia 2 and “We’re All in This Together” from High School Musical.

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That's awesome; that's great. I can't wait to watch this. However, I'm livid about a classic Disney Broadway production that was left out.

I’m Actually Upset About One Show That Got Left Out

When I think of Disney on Broadway, and specifically shows that are not tied to an animated movie, the first production that comes to mind is Newsies. I used to watch the proshot of the stage show that starred Jeremy Jordan with a Disney+ subscription all the time. And you can still watch it, as well as Disney’s great movie from the ‘90s (that got bad reviews) , in the same place. By all accounts, this is a Disney production, and it’s also classic Broadway. Heck, it even won three Tonys, one of which was for Best Choreography.

Plus, Newsies is full of legendary numbers and dances. “Seize the Day” is an iconic anthem. “Santa Fe” is a beautiful ballad, and “King of New York” is such a fun tap number. All of these would make for great songs to dance to on DWTS, too. Seriously, I can picture it all so clearly.

So, yeah, I’m upset that it wasn’t included in the lineup for this year’s Disney Night.

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I knew shows like The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins and Beauty and the Beast would get picked. Meanwhile, I was shocked to see Tangled on the list, because there’s currently a production in development, per Broadway World ; however, it has not been put on a Broadway stage. The same goes for Hercules, which has a musical on the West End but has not been on Broadway. I was also pleasantly surprised by the inclusion of songs from the Disney-produced production Aida and Hamilton , which was filmed for Disney+ .

However, putting all this together, it confuses me why they wouldn’t also pick Newsies. It’s a beloved and established Broadway show, and it deserves some love too.

I guess for now I'll just hold out hope that they use a song from it for the opening number. Anyway, thankfully, you can stream Newsies on Disney+, which is also where you can catch Disney Night of Dancing with the Stars (it also airs on ABC) this Monday at 8 p.m. ET.