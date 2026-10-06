I Love Holidays At Disney World Already, But The Special Guardians Christmas Change Has Me Pumped

If you really want to feel the joy of the Christmas season, there’s really nothing like going to Walt Disney World during the holidays. The theme parks are decorated to the nines with twinkly lights and garland. And the sound of a Christmas tune is always in the air as one sips or chomps on a yummy treat that encompasses the holiday. However, I just found out about one change to the Guardians of the Galaxy ride that sweetens the deal.

How Guardians Of The Galaxy Is Getting In On The Holiday Cheer

Walt Disney World’s annual Christmas celebrations like Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, Jollywood Nights and Festival Of The Holidays have been staples to look forward to among upcoming WDW attractions. This time, though, guests are getting an upgrade on one fan-favorite ride. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Epcot is going to have an overlay with Christmas tunes this year! Check out the list of songs you might hear on the ride during the seasonal change:

“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” – Andy Williams

“Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24” – Trans-Siberian Orchestra

“Christmas Wrapping” – The Waitresses

How fun is this? Part of what I love about the indoor rollercoaster is waiting to see what song will soundtrack your thrills, and having alternate options during the holidays is a nice surprise. In case you're curious, only “Christmas Wrapping” was on The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special soundtrack (now streaming with a Disney+ subscription), but these are all great picks.

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Now, I’m so curious how each song will make the ride different, and what will become favorites among guests. On the original soundtrack, “September” became such a big hit that on the 21st the song was played on the ride all day. You'll be able to listen to one of these holiday songs on Cosmic Rewind (or perhaps try your luck on hearing them all) from November 25 through January 6 of next year, per Disney Parks Blog.

And, Cosmic Rewind Isn’t The Only Ride Getting A Festive Overlay

If you’re as excited as I am for Cosmic Rewind’s holiday overlay, there’s even more good news. At Hollywood Studios, there’s a festive update coming for Alien Swirling Saucers. Starting November 4, you can ride the Toy Story Land ride with remixes of even more holiday classics. The cheery twist is that Toy Story 5’s Lilypad will be the DJ behind these songs. Toy Story 5 was one of my favorite 2026 movies (so far), and it's great to see the sequel joining in on the holiday festivities in an unexpected way.

Additionally, the new Rock 'N' Rollercoaster ride that reopened at Hollywood Studios early this summer with The Muppets is going all in on the holidays, too. Electric Mayhem is going to play some festive favorites with the help of special guests like Kermit and Fozzie Bear, Jennifer Hudson and Cyndi Lauper.

Spending the holidays this year at Walt Disney World is going to be one for the books! Right now it’s still very much spooky season at Disney Parks, but once November hits, it’s going to be a winter wonderland in Florida – and the many other parks around the world, of course! It can't come soon enough.