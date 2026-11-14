The Internet Can't Stop Laughing Over Daniel Kaluuya And Tyriq Withers’ Viral Interview About Grounded Flights

It’s sometimes hard to say what a viewer might see when they turn on their local news. You might see Tom Hiddleston blame Thor for bad weather or Zendaya and her mother in random b-roll. Anyone who was tuning into Oregon’s KVAL News at the end of this past week saw a hilarious interview involving actors Daniel Kaluuya and Tyriq Withers. The two actors were stopped and asked for their thoughts on the FAA’s flight stoppages and, now, the Internet is having a ball while reacting to the now-viral chat.

Travelers experienced an uncertain situation on Friday, November 13 when the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) grounded flights across the country. The massive move stemmed from radar and communications issues that reportedly plagued air traffic control centers. As a result, countless flights were delayed, leaving many – from everyday people to professional sports teams – stranded. As of this writing, however, the FAA has officially lifted the grounding, though delays remain.

Ahead of the FAA allowing flights to continue, though, KVAL News caught up with Withers and Kaluuya at Eugene Airport, where they had to de-board on their way to California. The interview started off normal enough, though the chat took a humorous turn when Withers channeled the “Bella Noche’” meme live on the air after reporter Gold Meadows asked him about the delays. His comment had Oscar winner Kaluuya cracking up, and I dare you not to laugh when you see the moment in the clip below:

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Tyriq Withers & Daniel Kaluuya had to de-board back in Eugene, Oregon, after flights were grounded today https://t.co/SyoQOOggTSNovember 14, 2026

The Him star saw an opportunity and took his shot – and I’m so glad he did. I can’t stop watching this clip, as it’s just too perfect. Just to provide a bit of context, the original clip was footage from a WBRZ interview conducted in July 2015 in the aftermath of a shooting at the Bella Noche’ nightclub in Louisiana. People seem to love seeing him and Kaluuya together in the clip. Take a look at some of the responses that have appeared on X:

Screaming. Who put these two together in the same vicinity of a camera? - @sadgrlcine

You could feel the lightbulb above his head turn on right before he made the reference 😭 - @dollspoet

Tyriq Withers is so unserious with the bella noche reference at the airport 😭 - @i_am_susie

This is frying me because it deadass look like a skit 😭 - @AtlantisFell

Both of them are so ridiculous 😂😂😂 - @maxinethepoet

We now have a buddy movie that we never knew we needed - @TheBayouCowboy

What’s particularly funny to me is just how perfectly Tyriq Withers manages to sell that line. I mean, he perfectly nails the delivery in a way that echoes the original 2015 clip. Anyone in need of evidence on that front need only to check out this comparison video:

I saw Tyriq Withers and Daniel Kaaluya at the airport being interviewed 😩🤭🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/TYorpeVxeyNovember 14, 2026

I also think that one user was on to something when mentioning a “buddy movie,” because I’d surely watch a comedy starring Kaluuya and Withers after that viral display of hilarity. Alas, that’s just a fantasy at this point, though the two actors have remained busy amid the 2026 movie schedule in other respects. This year, Withers co-led the romance film Reminders of Him, while Kaluuya co-starred in the Chris Rock-helmed dramedy Misty Green. Both actors also have other projects in the works, and that includes Kaluuya’s Spider-Punk film.

After this viral interview, I’d imagine that a number of people wouldn’t mind seeing Daniel Kaluuya and Tyriq Withers headline a comedy together. The chances of that happening may be slim but, at the very least, we’ll always have this local news report to refer back to. Here’s hoping Withers’ comment becomes a meme in its own right.