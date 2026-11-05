Epic Universe Finally Announced Its New Dark Universe Ride. I Don’t Think It Will Stop The Rumors

Epic Universe has a ton of great attractions , but one continual refrain that has come down the pipeline is there are not enough rides to queue up for, particularly when a thunderstorm comes in and shuts down the outdoor rides. We know Universal Orlando has been aware of the chatter and had made some moves to start development in both the Dark Universe and (presumably) Ministry of Magic areas of the parks, and today the theme park finally confirmed a new attraction IS coming to Dark Universe.

As we head into 2027, Universal said in an announcement we will be getting another indoor attraction at Dark Universe. It’s described as a coaster, and theming is TBD. Of note though? Construction is already underway.

Of course, the first question a fan asked when Universal made the announcement was, “not a Creature boat ride?” Universal responded, “Additional details about the story and characters Guests will encounter in this new attraction will be shared at a later time.” Despite the exchange and the big question from the theme park fan, I actually don’t think this announcement fully puts a pin in those rumors.

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First of all, we already have The Mummy, Werewolf, and Frankenstein (+Dracula) rides in the Universal parks in Orlando. Secondly, most of the chatter I’ve seen has been around people wanting a Creature of the Black Lagoon dark ride.

To be completely transparent, I’m completely open on theming here; I just think it’s cool we are getting another ride. However, just because this isn’t going to be a low-octane dark ride doesn’t mean lagoon is out. There’s been some chatter for a while, mostly thanks to a pit being dug , that Creature may be in play, and there’s also been some theme park fans suggesting a combo water and roller coaster concept popularized thanks to Mack rides might be the sort of idea Universal is working with. Some signs also point to a Frankenstein-adjacent theme.

I am certainly not willing to hedge either way, and there are plenty of other options when it comes to theming and the ride itself, but whatever ends up happening I'm sure will be excellent.

It’s Not Just Epic Universe That Is Getting A 2027 Refresh

Meanwhile, next year should be a big year for Universal Orlando outside of just Epic Universe changes, so if you've been thinking about planning a trip to Orlando or adding an annual pass, it could be a good time to do so. Here's what's next:

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We know the Fast and Furious coaster is already heavily under construction and coming together fast (and furiously, sorry I can’t help myself).

(and furiously, sorry I can’t help myself). We know Islands of adventure is opening a full-service Jurassic Park restaurant in 2027 that will be a roaring good time (again, can’t help myself).

We know CityWalk is also getting a refresh with Luke Combs’ Category 10 opening.

We know the ever-popular Universal Horror Makeup Show has been retooled (featuring Blumhouse) for an end of year release that doubtless many fans will check out into 2027.

Halloween Horror Nights just wrapped for the season, and it will be a very merry Grinchmas next. One thing that's usually a bummer about the end of the year is we get HHN. We get cool holiday treats and fun events and then... January hits. But it looks like heading into 2027 Universal wants to keep the momentum rolling. I cannot wait for two new coasters coming to Universal Orlando Resort. Two! For a roller coaster girlie like myself, 2027 is gonna be a dream come true. I'm not even exaggerating. I'm genuinely this enthusiastic.