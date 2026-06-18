I'm Stoked Stranger Things Will Return One More Time To Halloween Horror Nights, And I Hope One Question Gets Answered

Long before its final season finally hit Netflix, Stranger Things made itself at home as a semi-regular and hugely popular attraction for Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights. Rumors that the final season would get its own haunted house popped up back in March, and the theme park giant has officially announced Eleven, Vecna, the Upside Down, and Steve's hair will be present for an all-new house during the 2026 event. (OK, so the hair wasn't strictly guaranteed.)

Stranger Things was first represented back in 2018, and most recently for Season 4's focus for the 2023 event, complete with an Eddie Munson tribute. Here's a quick rundown on the terrors that fans will experience, as well as a long-held question that I'm hoping the new atrraction can answer in some way.

What To Expect From Stranger Things' Return To Halloween Horror Nights

Opening Dates Universal Studios Orlando Resort: Friday, August 28

Universal Studios Hollwood: Thursday, September 3

The newest house will bring together a variety of highlights and locations showcased throughout Season 5, in what's being dubbed an "authentic, visceral experience that places guests at the center of the ultimate battle to save Hawkins." Everyone's "favorite characters" will be involved, with Vecna, demogorgons and other threats always right behind.

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More specifically, the Stranger Things haunted house will take fans into Hawkins and through the Wheeler's house, the Hawkins National Laboratory and the MAC-Z military base, while also making terrifying jaunts through the Upside Down and the Abyss. Check out the reveal video below.

Stranger Things 5 Announcement Video – Halloween Horror Nights 2026 - YouTube Watch On

For those who want to take some of the scares home, Universal will certainly be providing that option with limited-time merch honoring the show and its 2026 HHN house. The already confirmed exclusives include a T-shirt, an '80s-friendly mug, and an acryllic Stranger Things-inspired figure for the Infernal Carnival display that will bring together all of this year's attractions.

The Question I Hope Gets Answered: What Happened To Dr. Owens?

Look, I know that Halloween Horror Nights annual attractions aren't the usual place where lingering questions about TV show characters get answered in meaningful ways. But if any show is big enough to warrant that kind of treatment, it's Stranger Things. So I need there to be some kind of detail, no matter how big or small, to offer up confirmation about Dr. Owens' fate following Season 4.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Easy as it is to buy into the idea that Paul Reiser's character was killed off by the military for showing sympathy to Eleven and wanting to keep her alive rather than killing her. Or for whatever other reasons they would want to defend the theoretical act with. But like many other fans, I don't want it to only be theoretical and left unclear in the way that Eleven's fate wasn't fully dialed out. (Even if I have my own beliefs on Eleven's finale ending.)

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I can totally understand why the Duffers don't want to go there with a concrete answer about such a pivotal character. But semi-pivotal characters like Owens should absolutely get some kind of resolution, which is where the HHN house comes in. I'm really hoping to see an obituary noting Dr. Owens' passing. Or even a story about him disappearing, which would at least lend more credence to the military killing him and dumping the body. Kinda gnarly subject matter, but this IS a haunted house.

If it's a postcard that Owens tried to mail Eleven from Tahiti, that works too.

Halloween Horror Nights 2026 Confirmed Houses

Stranger Things 5

Sinners

The Forces of Horror Collide

Stay tuned for more updates on new Halloween Horror Nights attractions, as well as what answers I hope those houses deliver.