Tom Hanks Spilled The Secret Behind Why Walt Disney Always Seemed To Be Pointing
I had no idea!
Have you ever noticed how often Walt Disney used to point with two fingers? If you look at enough archival photos from his lifetime, you’ll notice him gesturing this way a lot. Personally, I've wondered why that was a go-to pose of his. Now, because Tom Hanks played him in Saving Mr. Banks, he actually learned the reason why Disney did this and shared the story behind it.
While Hanks was playing Mr. Disney in the 2012 movie about the making of Mary Poppins, he learned the secret behind the pose. In his words:
Whoa! I don’t know about you, but I thought Disney just pointed that way. But the secret is Walt Disney was a heavy smoker and never gave up the addiction. So, the studio ended up hiding his habit by airbrushing his cigarettes from photos later on. Reportedly, Disney didn’t want to set the example for children. As Hanks also revealed in a throwback interview on The Ellen Show:
Disney died at the age of 65 in 1966 due to lung cancer. He was diagnosed just weeks before his death when doctors discovered a tumor in his left lung, per OncoDaily. He had surgery to remove the tumor, but the disease had already advanced too far, and he died on December 15, 1966. Nowadays, the outlook for patients with lung cancer is much better than it was at the time.
Interestingly enough, cast members also point with two fingers at Disney Parks. In some cultures, it's actually offensive to point with a single finger, and from a distance it's easier to see two fingers rather than one. But now I have to wonder if it was in part inspired by Walt Disney’s smoking addiction.
When Hanks played Walt Disney for Saving Mr. Banks, he thought it was important to portray him accurately, which included bringing attention to his heavy smoking. As he shared:
If you haven’t seen it already, in Saving Mr. Banks, you can see how Hanks implemented what he learned about Disney. You can check out Tom Hanks’ performance as Walt Disney right now with a Disney+ subscription, along with numerous documentaries featuring the man himself. Hanks is also the star of the most successful Disney movie of the year so far, reprising the role of Woody in Toy Story 5. It’s now playing in theaters.
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