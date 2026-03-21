Universal's Halloween Horror Nights Is Turning 35, And I'm Psyched That Some Iconic Characters Are Returning

I know, I know, spring has barely sprung, and we’re already talking about Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights? Talk about a jump scare! But, if you’re a fan of the annual theme park extravaganza, it’s always exciting when details start rolling out, and 2026 in particular sounds like it’s going to be a big one.

Universal Studios Orlando Resort is actually celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, and they are doing so by having an especially epic theme for the whole thing. Check out the official announcement video here:

Jack and Oddfellow are Back | Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights 2026 - YouTube Watch On

If you’ve been to past Halloween Horror Nights at the Florida park, you might be aware that each year Universal Studios picks an “icon” to be the master-of-ceremonies, if you will, at the center of their event. It’s officially been announced that there will actually be two icons this year: Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow, per a press release from Universal Orlando.

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For a little backstory on the Universal Studios icon lore, Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow go way back, meeting first in 1939 when Oddfellow showed his own traveling circus and Jack was his employee. When Jack confided in the doctor that he had murdered thirteen children and was being pursued by the police, Oddfellow killed the clown. Decades later, Jack the Clown returned as an undead monster clown and set his sights on avenging himself by hunting down Dr. Oddfellow.

The event is being called Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control, with the announcement detailing that it will allow guests to “journey into the unsettling origins of the two adversaries’ undying rivalry”, along with witnessing the icons actually join forces. If you plan to go this year, we can expect to see Jack and Oddfellow wandering around the scare zones and possibly getting a haunted house of their own!

(Image credit: Universal Studios)

Both of these icons are fan favorites among die-hards, with Jack the Clown being the MC of the year-round Las Vegas attraction Universal Horror Unleashed, so this announcement definitely makes the stakes higher for fans of the seasonal event. Regarding the houses, none have been officially announced, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from adding a lot of speculation.

Inside The Magic is currently suggesting that Stranger Things could get a house after recently having its series finale, a Hellraiser house and even one for Best Picture nominee Sinners. We’re taking all that with a grain of salt until Universal Studios officially announces what houses will be coming to the event.

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2025’s Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights houses included the likes of Terrifier, Fallout and Five Nights At Freddy’s all being part of the event, and we had thoughts on which ones you shouldn’t miss. You can get ready to experience the terrors when the event returns in Orlando, Florida, on select nights from August 28 until November 1.