DreamWorks Land May Seem Like It’s Mostly For Kids. One Detail Adults Will Love

While we are waiting for the upcoming Epic Universe to open, Universal Orlando has been making other big moves to improve the experience in the parks this year, first opening the new DreamWorks Land in Universal Studios Florida and, more recently, adding on the sweet new Universal Mega Movies parade . The former is an update of an area of the parks that was already there but was a facelift that further incorporated some of Universal’s most popular characters. It’s a great area for kids, complete with splash pads, interactive exhibits, a small coaster and more. But there’s one detail adults will love.

DreamWorks Land offers a pretty big re-theming of the former KidZone, which had been in the parks forever and hadn’t seen a major update in quite some time. The area remains a good place for kids and families, but along with the upgrade, the park also added some shade components, making it an even nicer area to stop off and take a break in.

One of the occasional problems I have while at Universal Studios Florida is the lack of shade. This isn’t an issue as much at Islands of Adventure, as the Jurassic areas and other parts of that park offer ample areas to cool down and get away from the sun. In Universal Studios Florida, Diagon Alley is closed off from the worst sun rays, but the majority of the park is set up around facades and storefronts, and is wide open to the heat beating down during the hottest points of the day.

Listen–shady’s not always the best adjective, but in this case it is.

(Image credit: Future, Jessica Rawden)

DreamWorks Land Is Tucked Away In The Best Way

DreamWorks Land is different from many places in the park. There were already trees in the area before it’s re-theme, but the powers that be also added some additional shade components, giving fans in the know a really nice place to cool down during the hot summer months. It's a space that's tucked away from the bustle of the rest of the park, the lines when I visited were relatively short, and adults should find it to be a great place to stop off and relax during any busy theme park day.

In fact, there are shade pads everywhere. Poppy’s Playground has a giant mushroom that results in even less sun beating down onto parkgoers, but it’s not the only shade mechanism. The land also uses cleverly-themed and very large umbrella-like lily pads to keep the area cooler than it may have been otherwise, offering some great respite (and seating under that shade to boot). During my last visit, I actually sat for about 15 minutes and just people watched while polishing off a Shrekzel (with green cheese), and it was delightful.

While I love the theming in the popular Seuss Landing family area, it’s all the way over in Islands of Adventure, and it’s great to have a fun, new upgraded area for younger families in the other park. While I know a lot of people had nostalgia for KidZone, and the area in general has changed quite a bit, there's still plenty for kids and adults to love in the space. Trust me, the shade is not overrated.

You can check out DreamWorks Land, open now, at Universal Studios Florida this summer.