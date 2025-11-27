Jason Kelce Went To Disney World Right Before Thanksgiving. It Was A Mistake.
Jason Kelce's recent trip to Disney World is having unplanned repercussions.
The holiday season, starting with Thanksgiving, is a big time for food. A lot of people gain more weight than they should during this time of year, leading many to try and take it easy on the calories as much as possible before big events (like Thanksgiving dinner). Jason Kelce went the extra mile by attempting a pre-Thanksgiving fast, after visiting Walt Disney World recently was perhaps not the best idea.
For many people, a visit to Walt Disney World is all about activity, going on rides, and the incredible amount of walking you do between them, but for some of us theme park nerds, like Jason Kelce (and me), it’s all about the food. On the most recent New Heights podcast, Kelce admitted to his brother Jason that he ate too much on his recent trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth. Seriously.
It’s a frequent joke among theme park fans that the calories don’t count at Disney. It’s really the only way to justify the amount that you eat. Even outside of the great food at Disney World that you’ll find normally, Epcot almost always has one festival or another running that includes special booths with unique food. What are you going to do, not try everything?
Kelce says he gained a lot of weight prior to going on a previously agreed-upon pre-Thanksgiving fast with a friend. Fasting is supposed to be good for you under the right conditions, but one wonders how well it works if you’re maybe not in the best shape when it starts. It seems neither Kelce actually knows much about fasting. Travis was unclear on what a fast even was, and Jason tried to explain it, saying...
To be fair, not eating everything in sight while at Walt Disney World can be a difficult thing to accomplish. There are so many great things to eat, and the variety is so incredible, that you absolutely want to try everything. The hardest part for me is trying to avoid snacking all through a day in the parks so I don’t ruin the nice dinner I had planned. Imagine not being able to eat your Victoria & Albert dinner because you had too much Dole Whip.
Of course, there’s one sure-fire way to make sure that your Disney World trip and your Thanksgiving dinner don’t collide in an unhealthy way: just go to Disney World for Thanksgiving. A lot of people are likely doing that today, so Happy Thanksgiving to all the wonderful Disney World Cast Members making today a magical Thanksgiving for so many.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
