Jason Kelce Went To Disney World Right Before Thanksgiving. It Was A Mistake.

The holiday season, starting with Thanksgiving, is a big time for food. A lot of people gain more weight than they should during this time of year, leading many to try and take it easy on the calories as much as possible before big events (like Thanksgiving dinner). Jason Kelce went the extra mile by attempting a pre-Thanksgiving fast, after visiting Walt Disney World recently was perhaps not the best idea.

For many people, a visit to Walt Disney World is all about activity, going on rides, and the incredible amount of walking you do between them, but for some of us theme park nerds, like Jason Kelce (and me), it’s all about the food. On the most recent New Heights podcast, Kelce admitted to his brother Jason that he ate too much on his recent trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth. Seriously.

I just feel bad about myself ‘cuz I was at Disney World and ate a bunch of freaking egg rolls and a bunch of other things that probably aren’t the best. Dole Whip and all these. Then, I went to Wisconsin and shoved a prime rib and an ice cream drink down my face.

It’s a frequent joke among theme park fans that the calories don’t count at Disney. It’s really the only way to justify the amount that you eat. Even outside of the great food at Disney World that you’ll find normally, Epcot almost always has one festival or another running that includes special booths with unique food. What are you going to do, not try everything?

Kelce says he gained a lot of weight prior to going on a previously agreed-upon pre-Thanksgiving fast with a friend. Fasting is supposed to be good for you under the right conditions, but one wonders how well it works if you’re maybe not in the best shape when it starts. It seems neither Kelce actually knows much about fasting. Travis was unclear on what a fast even was, and Jason tried to explain it, saying...

I think if you don’t eat food for long enough, it becomes unhealthy. Apparently, if you do it the right amount, it’s healthy. I don’t know.

To be fair, not eating everything in sight while at Walt Disney World can be a difficult thing to accomplish. There are so many great things to eat, and the variety is so incredible, that you absolutely want to try everything. The hardest part for me is trying to avoid snacking all through a day in the parks so I don’t ruin the nice dinner I had planned. Imagine not being able to eat your Victoria & Albert dinner because you had too much Dole Whip.

Of course, there’s one sure-fire way to make sure that your Disney World trip and your Thanksgiving dinner don’t collide in an unhealthy way: just go to Disney World for Thanksgiving. A lot of people are likely doing that today, so Happy Thanksgiving to all the wonderful Disney World Cast Members making today a magical Thanksgiving for so many.