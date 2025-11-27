Rumors Swirled About Sony And Marvel Clashing Over Spider-Man: Brand New Day, And How Kevin Feige (Allegedly) Put The Kibosh On One Big Director

An entire book could probably be written about the reported behind-the-scenes push and pull between Sony and Marvel since Tom Holland’s Spider-Man first swung into the MCU in Captain America: Civil War back in 2016. From rumored release date clashes to Sony dropping MCU-adjacent characters like the Vulture into its Spider-less villain universe, the historic crossover deal has rarely sounded simple.

Now, a new rumor is making the rounds about Spider-Man’s next solo outing, the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and it claims Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige allegedly shut down one big-name director Sony (reportedly) wanted for the job.

The Rumor About Who Should Direct Brand New Day

According to entertainment scooper MyTimeToShine on X , Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman “really wanted” longtime Spider-Man director Jon Watts back for Brand New Day. Watts, of course, helmed all three of Tom Holland’s solo films.

However, after Watts exited Marvel’s Fantastic Four and reportedly moved on from more Spidey flicks, Sony is said to have turned to a familiar collaborator. The scooper claims the studio pushed for Venom director Ruben Fleischer to take over. The post reads:

When it became clear that [Watts] wasn’t going to happen, there was a short period when he wanted Venom’s Ruben Fleischer to direct. Kevin Feige rejected the idea and instead courted Destin Daniel Cretton to do it.

None of this has been officially confirmed, so I cannot be clear enough that fans should treat this as a rumor. That said, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is the director behind Brand New Day, and I do firmly feel it's fun to think out the could have, would have beens related to this particular implication.

Personally, if that is how things shook out behind the scenes, I think Feige, reportedly, made the right call. Sony’s Spider-Man spin-offs, as of now seemingly defunct, have had a rough ride with critics, and while the Venom movies have their fans, that tone is not exactly the vibe I would hope to see in Tom Holland’s fourth solo outing as Peter Parker. It also seems like plenty of longtime Spidey fans feel the same way.

Spider-Man Fans Sound Off On The Rumored Director Shuffle

Whenever a rumor surrounding a new superhero movie drops, social media wastes no time weighing in, and this alleged Feige versus Sony director debate is no different. Some fans are firmly in the “trust Feige” camp, but reactions run the gamut from cautious curiosity to full-on relief. Here’s a temp check of what folks are saying:

“isnt this the guy who didnt want to make a Deadpool movie when he was at fox?” – @Hazardgo457

“Interesting behind the scenes shuffle. Feige clearly had a vision.” – @VermaAb5

“Thank god Kevin feige stood his ground and avoided Ruben, his venom movies sucked. And Jon watts is good but we need better action sequences that are visually more appealing… Destin will evolve Spider-Man to visually look more like the games! I’m happy!” – @JPhoeni57673975

“Yeah...another reason for Marvel to get back the rights from them. It should be a priority now.” – @FreshIbz13858

Not everyone is thrilled Cretton stepped in, and some are ready to defend Fleischer’s track record while taking shots at Shang-Chi. They wrote:

“Sony: Let’s get the dude who directed that decent Venom movie! Fiege: Nah, let’s get the dude who directed that terrible Shang-Chi movie! Were there no stronger options available? I mean, it’s frickin SPIDER-MAN. It’s not like there’s a shortage of directors who’d love to try.” – @S_itmeanshope

“Now u see me 3 was actually really good better than most marvel flick and VFX were great unlike marvel usual shit. So I would have been ok with it.” – @Thechosenone875

There is clearly no consensus on this rumor, but the conversation does highlight the tightrope Marvel and Sony walk when it comes to a character as beloved and valuable as Spider-Man. Whether or not the rumor is true, this tightrope is certainly accurate.

What This Rumor Could Mean For Spider-Man: Brand New Day

If this report is legit, it's another example of just how carefully the "House of Ideas" seems to be guarding its version of Peter Parker. A Fleischer-led Brand New Day would likely lean harder into the chaotic, scrappy energy of the Venom films. A Destin Daniel Cretton Spider-Man movie, on the other hand, will more than likely focus on character first, and more carefully staged action, closer to what we saw in Shang-Chi.

Rumor or no rumor, it's always fun to hear BTS info come down the pipeline. We'll have to wait and see if Feige and co. made the right directorial decision when Brand New Day hits the 2026 movie schedule on July 31, 2026. Until then, fans can revisit all the Spidey Movies streaming with a Disney+ subscription; get one with these big Black Friday streaming deals.