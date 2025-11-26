Kylie Kelce Might Think She Can't Compete With Taylor Swift's 'Banging' Sourdough, But Her Husband Begs To Differ

Thanksgiving is here, and now that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged , there’s a lot of intrigue surrounding how their families are spending Thanksgiving. Well, three members of the Kelce family, Jason, Travis and Kylie, all spoke about the upcoming holiday on their podcasts. During their respective chats, Kylie said her baking skills can’t compare to the pop star’s or her mother-in-law's. However, her husband had different thoughts on the matter.

Kylie Kelce Explained Why She Thinks She’s Not The Best Baker In The Family

Kylie Kelce always keeps it 100 on her podcast, Not Gonna Lie , and during her Thanksgiving episode, which came out on November 25, she got real about her baking skills. Ahead of the holidays, her producer asked if they should “get honest about [Kylie’s] baking skills.” In response, she said:

I can bake chocolate chip cookies. I can bake funfetti cupcakes. I can bake – oh, my one thing that I bake the most is banana chocolate chip muffins or banana chocolate chip bread.

Now, while she said there are a few choice goods she can bake, she claims that she does not match up to her family. This includes her future sister-in-law, too, seeing as Swift is a well-known baker , who is famous for her sourdough bread and viral Pop-Tarts . Name-dropping both those treats, Kylie said:

We do have well-known bakers in the family. Donna’s dinner rolls, big hit. Grandma Mary had great chocolate chip cookies. Taylor makes a banging sourdough loaf. I mean, it’s so good. And Pop-Tarts. That’s even more why I don’t need to lean into being a baker, because it’s covered. So, I’m just going to keep enjoying what is made. It’s fine.

Personally, I think Kylie would stack up with her family, including Travis’ partner, Taylor Swift , despite what she said here. I mean, that chocolate chip banana bread sounds particularly delightful. Plus, it seems Jason Kelce has a different take on his wife’s skills in the kitchen, as he loudly complimented one of the dishes she always prepares for Thanksgiving.

Jason Kelce Hyped Up His Wife’s Cooking Skills

Now, while Kylie Kelce downplayed her kitchen skills in comparison to her family, as I said, her husband Jason had a different take.

During the November 21 episode of New Heights , the former center and his brother, Travis, were discussing Thanksgiving and why the turkey can be the worst part of the meal. Then, as they were throwing shade a the main dish (that they never really had, they usually have pork chops or “some other meat” instead), Jason made his love for the sides his family cooks known, saying:

I love everything else about — well, I take that back — I love most other things about Thanksgiving fair. I'm a big mashed potatoes guy. I'm a big corn guy. Kylie makes a badass green bean casserole. Fucking love that dish. Mama Kelce's dinner rolls. Like, everything else about Thanksgiving is so fantastic.

Well, there you have it, Kylie might not consider herself the best baker, but she certainly lives up to the family bar when it comes to cooking, it seems. I mean, it’s pretty high praise when her green bean casserole gets mentioned in the same sentence as Donna Kelce’s dinner rolls.

Overall, it’s just fun to hear the Kelces talk about their Thanksgiving plans and their cooking skills. While Kylie has been clear about her feelings regarding the attention her family receives, she is also quite open and very funny, with her takes on things like this always being entertaining.

Now, I hope we get to hear about how Thanksgiving goes after the holiday. I also hope it includes a full rundown of everything made for the meal, which I’m assuming will include dinner rolls, green bean casserole, and some sourdough if Taylor Swift is there.