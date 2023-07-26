Britney Spears Is All-In On Fasting And Took A Big Shot At Her Family While Explaining Why

One of the best things about social media is being able to follow celebrities and find out the random things they’re into. Right now for Britney Spears, that random thing is fasting. She’s dropped multiple posts in the last week about how into fasting and/ or juicing she is, and during her last reference to it, she took a completely unprovoked shot at her family in explaining why she’s talking about it so openly.

Spears has been traveling a lot lately, and as part of that, spending time in the sun. In fact, the heat got her so nauseous recently that she thought she might be pregnant. Well, to help counteract all that heat, she’s been fasting. She recently explained how it was making her feel “better and more clear” and recommended the same thing for anyone who isn’t feeling well or is having ill-effects from the sun. She posted about the book The Transformative Power Of Fasting: The Way To Spiritual, Physical And Emotional Rejuvenation by Stephen Harrod Buhner, which she’s apparently been reading. Yesterday, she followed up again with an explanation of why she’s talking so much about her new routine, and while she was explaining, she took a very direct swipe at her family. Here’s her quote…

A week with my fasting book 📕 and things have turned around 🙈🙈👍🏼 !!! I love sharing and telling the truth because if I said sorry we lied like my family does … I wouldn’t be able to touch the hearts of so many GOOD PEOPLE 🙊 !!!

Six months ago, the shot at her family wouldn’t have surprised any fans, given she was in the middle of a lawsuit with her father and had posted very negative things on social about her mother and sister. Right now, however, she seems to be in a very different place. She went to visit her sister on the set of her new project and spoke very positively about the experience. Her mom came to visit her, and she took to social to talk about how meaningful it was. There seem to still be problems with her father, but on the whole, things appeared to be moving in the right direction.

And maybe they still are. Sometimes family is a lot of two steps forward and one step back, and we shouldn’t necessarily assume that Spears taking such a public shot at her family is an indication that there’s not still forward progress being made in their relationship. Some of that mistrust will likely always be there given the conservatorship, and it’ll likely still come up and now and again, even if they’re in a healthier place.

Regardless, Britney Spears seems to be in a pretty happy place right now, and she’s apparently also happy with her body. She credited the fasting with helping her look her best and dropped a video to show off her figure that went along with the caption quoted earlier in the article. You can check it out below…

A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears) A photo posted by on

It’s unclear what Britney is planning to do next or where she might travel to, but thankfully, I’m sure she’ll keep us updated on all her exciting adventures via social media.