In An Awkward Exchange, Even Jason Kelce Couldn't Get Travis Kelce To Talk About His Off-Week Plans
He wouldn't even tell his brother.
If you’ve been paying attention to the NFL season as it airs on the 2025 TV schedule, you likely know that Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t having their best season ever. Now, after a tough loss against the Buffalo Bills, they have a week off to rest and recharge. However, when the tight end’s brother, Jason Kelce, tried to ask him about what he’d be doing during his bye week, Travis refused to get personal, which caused a slightly awkward exchange.
During a conversation about the bye week and what will happen after it on New Heights, Jason Kelce asked his brother if the Chiefs are thinking about the playoffs and getting a home-field advantage. In response, Travis explained that they’re not in a place to be thinking about that right now. At the moment, the next game is what’s on his mind:
After the tight end said that, his older brother mentioned the week off he has. In the past, Kelce has traveled during the season to go see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, and during the off-season, he’s worked on lots of other projects and traveled. So, Jason asked if he had any big plans for the week, saying:
Without hesitation, Travis responded with a blunt answer:
Jason responded with ease, seemingly joking that they’d just end the podcast there. Travis smiled as he said that, and then they moved on to another topic.
Earlier in the podcast, Travis also opened up about that recent loss and the Chiefs' 5-4 record. This year, they’ve won five games, but they’ve also lost to the LA Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars and, most recently, the Buffalo Bills. The team has been thinking a lot about that, the tight end said, explaining:
He also noted right before that that he’s confident in their team, and that they’ll all come back “recharged and ready to rock and roll.”
Overall, I can see why Travis Kelce wasn’t willing to open up about his plans for his week off. While there is always interest in what he’s doing with his fiancée, Taylor Swift, they tend to keep a pretty low profile when it comes to their personal lives. Plus, it sounds like the football player is bound and determined to come back stronger for the Chiefs’ next game against the Denver Broncos, and that seems to be his primary focus.
Over the last few years, we’ve seen Travis jump “into new territory” by trying out acting, hosting a game show and starring in commercials. He and Taylor Swift are also very supportive of each other, and he traveled to many Eras shows to be “the guy on the Chiefs.”
However, right now, it would seem his sole focus is on being “the guy on the Chiefs,” even in his off time, as the team works to have a better season after its bye week.
