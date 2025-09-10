Hallmark’s Holiday Touchdown Stars Got To Tailgate With Buffalo Bills Fans, And I (Playfully) Take Issue With Holland Roden’s Reaction

Christmas is commonly referred to as the most wonderful time of the year — just look at the 2025 Christmas movie schedule — but some might argue that football season is pretty high up there too. Thankfully, Hallmark has made it so we don’t have to choose, pairing its holiday rom-coms with the NFL in a second Holiday Touchdown flick. The stars of A Bills Love Story got the full tailgating experience with Buffalo Bills fans last weekend, and I’m just not sure about Holland Roden’s reaction.

The upcoming Hallmark movie Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story — which winks at quarterback Josh Allen’s real-life romance with Hailee Steinfeld but is unrelated to their story — stars Holland Roden and Matthew Daddario (yes, Alexandra’s brother) as lifelong friends and Bills fans. So when Buffalo opened its season last Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, they got to mingle with the fandom, known as the Bills Mafia, and Roden had some strong feelings, telling Buffalo radio station WBEN:

You can see why they're the No. 1 fandom in the NFL.

Whoaaaaa, hold on a minute there. I know this year is all about Buffalo for Hallmark, but as a die-hard New Orleans Saints fan (and boy, that’s not always easy to admit), I take offense to this statement on behalf of Who Dat Nation.

To be fair, pretty much every fan base thinks theirs is the best. I’m sure the members of Chiefs Kingdom who bundled up in winter gear to film last year’s Holiday Touchdown movie in triple-digit temperatures have a thing or two to say about the best fandom as well.

However, it sounds like Holland Roden’s co-star agrees with her, as Matthew Daddario added:

Everybody's on the same page. I don't know who sent out the memo, what happened, but the culture is strong enough that everybody is dressed up to the nines. It's wild. And some of these get ups are pretty crazy, and frankly, I think it adds to the atmosphere and gets everyone, everyone riled up, which is what I want.

For Hallmark star Andrew Walker, the team with the best fans was never in question. He’s only got a small role in Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story, but as a longtime supporter of the Buffalo team, no part was too small. Walker was blown away by the tailgating antics at Highmark Stadium, saying:

These are one of those tailgating atmospheres that it's a one of a kind situation, so I'm just excited to actually see it in real life and experience it as well. [As we were] driving in, we saw the filing cabinet, the grill, we haven't seen the table-jumping yet. The bowling ball we're about to walk into, but it's all these fairy tales, these wise tales.

The Bills may not be my team, but there’s no arguing that their fans know how to have a good time. Jason Kelce can attest to that, as he partied hard with Bills Mafia before going viral for his celebration of his brother Travis Kelce’s touchdown a couple of seasons ago. Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson has adopted the Bills as her team and was not shy about telling Sinners star Hailee Steinfeld that her husband was a “badass motherfucker.”

The big question now is will that badass QB tune in to see Holland Roden, his Bills teammates and (arguably) the best fandom in football? We’ll have to see, but this Saints fan sure will, as Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story hits the 2025 TV schedule at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, November 22, on Hallmark Channel.