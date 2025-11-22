What’s Thanksgiving Like At Diddy’s New Prison? The Holiday Menu Reportedly Just Leaked

Since early November, Sean Combs has been serving out the remainder of his four-year prison sentence at the New Jersey-based FCI Fort Dix following his transfer from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Combs – who’s famously known as Diddy – has reportedly been settling at the facility and getting accustomed to its ins and outs. As the holidays approach, most immediately Thanksgiving, there’s the question of what the holiday will be like for Combs. Now, it appears we have an idea of what he’ll be eating that day.

Meal-wise, it’s not uncommon for some special accommodations to be made for inmates when it comes to the holiday season. Apparently, that’ll be the case for 56-year-old Combs this coming Turkey Day 2025, according to TMZ. The news outlet reports that the “Can't Nobody Hold Me Down” performer will have a relatively straightforward breakfast on Thursday, November 27, consisting of whole wheat bread, bran flakes, a banana, skim milk and some jelly. Dinner will be a different story, though.

Diddy will have more on his plate – not figuratively, but literally – come Thanksgiving night. Per TMZ, he’ll be served a turkey roast complete with all the trimmings along with mashed potatoes and corn. Additionally, the rapper will be treated to a desert, though that particular vittle hasn’t been specified, as of this writing. Ironically, this meal is actually small potatoes (excuse the pun) compared to what the Grammy winner was reportedly served when he was at the MDC around this time last year.

In 2024, Sean Combs’ Thanksgiving meal reportedly consisted of a choice of turkey or hot and sour tofu along with mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce and dinner rolls. Combs was also reportedly provided with a selection of holiday pies to choose from. Although FCI Fort Dix’s alleged dinner doesn’t seem quite as substantial as the MDC’s, Combs is regardlessly going to be partaking in chow that falls in line with what many people consume over the holiday season.

The Sean John mogul was formally arrested in September 2024 as part of a federal investigation into sex trafficking. Diddy ultimately stood trial from May to July 2025 and received a mixed verdict that saw him convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering. The sentencing hearing took place in October, at which point Diddy apologized to those who’d leveled allegations against him.

Combs’ has reportedly found ways to remain productive while behind bars, as he’s reportedly started working at the library within the prison’s chapel. He’s also been assigned laundry duty but, on a more substantial note, he’s apparently restarting his “Free Game With Diddy” business course for inmates. All the while, Combs will also take part in the Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program (RDAP).

Given everything else he must contend with at FCI Fort Dix, Sean Combs has much more to consider than food. Still, it sounds like he’ll have much to partake in during the holiday season, especially since TMZ also claims he’ll have special meals during Christmas and New Year’s as well. That’ll be a change up from the penne pasta and eggplant parmesan that are usually available to him.