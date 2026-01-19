A Man Who Threatened To Blow Up Disneyland Is Now Facing Federal Prison
Vice President JD Vance visited Disneyland last year.
Disneyland is a place that people go to enjoy themselves and spend a small amount of time in fictional worlds. Unfortunately, every once in a while, the real world intrudes and makes things less fun for all. As a major tourist attraction, there’s always been the fear that the park could end up a target for something terrible and, last summer it looked like that might happen. Now, criminal charges have been filed a man involved in that situation.
Threats Were Made When JD Vance Visited Disneyland
Last summer, Vice President JD Vance and his family went on vacation in California, and they spent some time at the happiest place on earth. On the same day that happened, someone posted threats to Disney’s Instagram page, claiming that pipe bombs had been placed in preparation for Vance’s arrival. The Orange County Register reports that an Anaheim man, Marco Antonio Aguayo, has now been arrested in connection with the threat.
Aguayo allegedly made at least two other posts in relation to the initial threat, including one that offered “good luck finding all of them” in relation to the pipe bombs allegedly placed around Disneyland Resort. There were no bombs, but the threats were investigated nonetheless. Aguayo reportedly denied making the posts initially, when he was confronted by Secret Service agents, claiming his account had been hacked. However, he later admitted to posting them but claimed they were only meant as a joke he forgot to delete.
The punishment is no joke. If convicted, Aguayo could face up to five years in federal prison for the threats.
Disneyland Has Been Popular Among Politicians For 70 Years
Disneyland celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2025 (the actual celebration is still going on in the park) and, during that span of time, it has welcomed numerous political leaders. Richard Nixon was on hand for the launch of the Disneyland Monorail when he was Vice President. Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev famously attempted to visit the park during a U.S. trip in 1959. He was unable to do so, however, reportedly due to security concerns.
JD Vance and his family's visit to Disneyland took place last July. His appearance drew a lot of attention, as he and his brood walked through the park with an entourage including Secret Service agents. I actually visited Disneyland Resort and arrived at the Grand Californian Hotel and Spa while he was there. The increased security at the hotel was evident, though that have simply been because of the Vice President's presence rather than due to any threats.
It certainly doesn’t appear that the threats kept the VP or his family from enjoying the parks. Vance praised Disneyland Resort and specifically loved riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. His sentiments on that particular ride prove significant, considering the attraction has been at the center of a culture war battle since it was announced to be replacing Splash Mountain. As for Marco Antonio Aguayo, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for him.
