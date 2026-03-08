After Seeing The Supernatural Reunion On The Boys, Fans Are Making The Same Comment About Misha Collins And Jensen Ackles

When The Boys finally dropped the first full-length Season 5 trailer online, the biggest group of fan reactions logically came from Boys viewers themselves. But given that this season features the highly discussed reunion between Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles and former co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, those actors’ appearances in the promo have also sparked a ton of comments from the SPN community, with many of them sharing the same idea.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, who also happened to create Supernatural, knew exactly what he was doing when he first cast Ackles as the villainous Soldier Boy, and thankfully fed into the fanbase’s hopes for the actor to one again share the screen with his former on-screen bro and angel BFF. The details behind it all have somehow been kept mostly hidden from public knowledge, but the trailer heavily indicated that this won’t be an entirely loving interaction, at least going by how Soldier Boy handles Collins’ character.

At least that’s how it might come across to anyone who’s never written/spoken/embodied the word Destiel before. To those in the know, a little choking and roughhousing between these two is far closer to a dream scenario than anything antagonistic. More like Sold-rawr Boy, amirite?

WELCOME BACK DESTIEL pic.twitter.com/DEiQZuqaS7March 5, 2026

No, not everyone buys into this character ship between Ackles' Dean Winchester and Collins' Castiel, or that it was made canonical in the final season before one of the most devastating deaths of Supernatural's run. Yes, an anti-Destiel crowd has long existed online. Yes, there are Boys viewers whose undies are in a bunch over SPN fans hijacking the conversation. But there's contrarianism everywhere you look online, and that's not what we're focusing on here. So on with the positivity!

Now that the trailer for The Boys 5 came out, all the Destiel fans are super hyped up like every day but cranked up to 500 (me) - @goodluckb4beeee

I just think that Kripke has an obsession with Jensen choking Misha 🤣 - @angel8782

we’re getting a new destiel au if you think about it

destiel artists just got fed for another fifteen years and im SO READY - @hannibalism_

After that, I'm going back to reading Destiel fics. - @gicomgiz

These are exemplary of a much larger subsection of the commentary surrounding The Boys' trailer, although they're the more friendly-for-work comments as compared to other more lurid reactions.

Supernatural's Tumblr fame even re-entered the spotlight after the promo dropped and reinvigorated the shipdom and its most vocal proponents. And whoever's in charge of the site's social media gets kudos for acknowledging it.

for those of you who dont go here this is like the second coming of christ for 2010s tumblr gay youths - @deancasdenver

destiel doesn’t die. it just reinvents itself - @Tumblr

Amusingly enough, with all the attention going to seeing Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins sharing the screen again, not as much of the talk has focused on the wildly gory outcome of that scene, in which Misha Collins' character is apparently turned into an unrecognizable pile of organs. Not the cleanest way to pay off on a long-awaited reunion.

And all the while, Jared Padalecki's character is just standing and watching from the side, which drew its own amusing reaction.

bro’s cursed to third wheel destiel no matter what universe he’s in pic.twitter.com/swXO9unUuCMarch 5, 2026

With the final season’s production wrap recently being celebrated by the crew, The Boys Season 5 will blast its way onto Prime Video starting on April 8, 2026. Meanwhile, fans looking for SUpernatural won’t find it at its former longtime home of Netflix, but rather using a Peacock subscription.