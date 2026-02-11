Former Disney Evil Queen Calls Out 'The Rat' While Opening Up More About Getting Fired From Disneyland
Now we're getting the real story.
Disneyland Cast Members are the ones who make the magic happen daily at the Happiest Place on Earth. Great Cast Members are doing great work every day, but most of the time, the people getting the most love from guests are the ones playing characters, and few have been as popular over the last few years as Disneyland’s Evil Queen.
The Evil Queen’s interactions with guests frequently went viral, as while she might have been “evil,” she could also be quite funny. However, one of the last viral videos appears to have been the straw that broke the camel’s back, as performer Sabrina Von B, who played the Evil Queen at Disneyland, now says the video is the reason she was let go.
The viral video in question hit TikTok during the Halloween season last year and had the Evil Queen revealing that the character would be taken out of rotation in the park, and suggesting fans tell Disneyland if they wanted her to stay. When it was revealed Von B had been let go, many fans assumed the video had been the reason why.
However, in an interview she gave later, the video was never brought up, and the implication was that Von B may have been let go due to overzealous fans trying to track down her identity. It's an issue that has been a problem in the past with Disney Park Cast Members. In a new interview with NewsNation, Von B specifically states her “virality” was not the reason she was given for being let go. She said…
When asked point-blank why she was fired. Sabrina Von B, while clearly choosing her words carefully, ultimately confirms that the viral video that had her discussing backstage workings of Disneyland was the “broken rule” that led to her dismissal. She also doesn’t have the nicest of things to say about her old “boss,” adding...
Disney is frequently referred to as “The Mouse” as Mickey and Disney are largely inseparable. That’s not the term used here. Referring to “the rat” certainly indicates there’s at least a little bad blood left behind due to this whole situation.
It’s certainly unfortunate if a few words spoken on TikTok ultimately doomed things for the Evil Queen. Von B played other characters in the park as well, and likely would have continued despite the Evil Queen going on the shelf for the time being. In the end, however, Disney works hard to preserve the magic, and it appears that this was just a bit too much reality.
