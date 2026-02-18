Shia LaBeouf Breaks Silence After Arrest, Hospitalization And Other Wild Mardi Gras Incidents

Shia LaBeouf has been all over the news lately as reports of his days-long bar crawl in New Orleans over Mardi Gras continue to come out. Now, we're hearing from the actor after his arrest, hospitalization, and other incidents.

LaBeouf was arrested and treated at a hospital following a physical altercation in the streets that TMZ obtained video of. The actor was taken in and charged with two counts of simple battery, and posted the following to X in the early hours of Wednesday morning:

Free me

LaBeouf has since been released from jail, and many posted videos of the actor continuing to party whilst holding his release papers. There's plenty of videos, like the one seen below, all over TikTok:

As for what led to the arrest, it's reported that Shia LaBeouf was escorted out of a bar by its staff, after which a fight on the street occurred. There are videos of the actor being held down while police arrive, and standing around shirtless while talking to paramedics.

LaBeouf has openly talked about past struggles with addiction, and this isn't his first time making headlines for an arrest following an altercation. Beyond a viral arrest in 2017, he was also involved in a scuffle in 2020 and faced petty theft charges over taking a man's hat during a fight.

The Guardian reported he also faced a lawsuit from his former girlfriend, FKA Twigs, who filed against him alleging emotional distress, sexual battery, and assault. Shia LaBeouf denied the allegations, and the legal battle went on for quite some time. FKA Twigs requested the suit be dropped in July of 2025, and a settlement was reached out of court.

Prior to this, it's been a relatively quiet time for the actor, who CinemaBlend last reported was sharing his disgust for the movie Holes. His comments came not long after news surfaced that Disney canceled a new adaptation of the story, which was reported to be a fresh take on its plot. He also got a large back tattoo at the end of 2025 of a young girl in a bucket hat, presumably his daughter, whom he shares with actress Mia Goth:

She's got my backhttps://t.co/YTU2cipNoZ pic.twitter.com/gKeKrqfkLWDecember 14, 2025

As far as work, IMDB lists Shia LaBeouf has a few projects waiting in pre-production. This includes work on Angel of Death, a story about a Jewish doctor forced to work under the infamous Josef Mengele at the concentration camp in Auschwitz. It remains to be seen whether this incident will impact any future acting opportunities for him.

This is just the latest, and hopefully, the last chaotic update on Shia LaBeouf and his time in New Orleans. CinemaBlend continues to track all things happening with Hollywood actors, be it film, television, or other personal events.