Did You Catch That Rip Name Drop In Marshals? I Had To Ask One Of The Show’s Stars What's Up

Very minor spoilers for the second episode of Marshals are ahead. You can stream the series with a Paramount+ subscription .

Now that Yellowstone’s first sequel series is airing on the 2026 TV schedule , and we know others are on the way, of course, I’m thinking about the potential for crossovers. Specifically, I’m wondering how and when Kayce can be reunited with his one living sibling, Beth, and her husband, Rip. Well, after Cole Hauser’s character’s name got dropped, the potential for crossover felt promising. So, I asked one of the show’s stars, Arielle Kebbel, about it.

How Rip Was Name-Dropped In Marshals

Now, to recap, early in the second episode of Marshals, Kayce and Tate go on a camping trip, and they discuss this new chapter they’re entering. However, while they’re going to new places (literally and figuratively), they still have East Camp and their little ranch to look after. So, Tate asks his dad who will look after it. In response, Kayce says:

Rip found some hands until I can find a more permanent solution.

So, clearly, Rip and Beth are still in communication with Kayce, and they’re ready and willing to help him. They are also in the know about his career change. And that all led me to wonder if Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly will ever show up in a show other than Rip and Beth’s spinoff .

What Arielle Kebbel Had To Say About The Potential For Yellowstone Cast Members To Appear In Marshals

Considering how often John Dutton has come up on Marshals and this name drop, I had to ask the cast about it. So, when I interviewed Arielle Kebbel, who plays Belle, I posed a question about Rip being mentioned in the latest episode and the potential for crossover. In response, she said:

Listen, I will be the first to jump up and down if Rip comes on our show. I would love it if we got Beth and Rip. I'm not privy to that information, so I can't tell you. I know that there's definitely been talks of crossovers at some point. I don't know what that looks like or when, but I know that everyone's very supportive of all the spin-offs. It's the universe, right? So that's always fun.

Considering Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes were all major members of the Yellowstone cast from day one, I had assumed this might be the case. Plus, Kayce and Beth worked well together at the end of the flagship show, and I always thought it’d be a bit odd if they never interacted again on screen in at least one of their shows.

Also, as Kebbel pointed out, Marshals already has Yellowstone alum in it , as Gil Birmingham and Mo Brings Plenty came back to play Rainwater and Mo, while Brecken Merrill returned to play Kayce’s son, Tate. Speaking to that point, and the notion that this CBS show is an expansion of a world we already know, the Belle actress told me:

And of course, we have [Gil Birmingham] and Mo Brings Plenty, and Brecken that have all come over from Yellowstone. So we do already have some key, powerful players that people will recognize that also lend itself to more crossover characters coming.

So, while no crossover is happening yet, it does sound like the door is wide open for it. I feel like that’s especially true now that Marshals has name-dropped not only late characters like John and Jamie, but living characters like Rip.

Now, let’s hope this dream can become a reality in a way that both connects all these shows while allowing Marshals to be its own new story. However, in the meantime, you can keep up with Kayce Dutton’s journey by watching Marshals on CBS every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.