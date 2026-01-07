Someone Went Viral For Using Their Disneyland Annual Pass To Hit Fitness Goals, And The Results Are Inspiring

When you visit a theme park, there are a few things that you know are going to happen. You’re going to go on some amazing rides, you’re going to stand in some long lines, and you’re going to get some steps in. Disneyland Resort is still tiny when compared to the whole of Walt Disney World, but one serious fan has gone viral after using it to drop some serious weight.

A feed on Instagram called neil_disneywalker is all about one man’s journey to lose weight by walking at the Disneyland resort. His “year in review” post has gone viral with over a quarter million likes from people who are as impressed as I am with the work he put in. Check out the “Disneywalker wrapped” video below.

The fan, Neil, starts his year at 323 lbs, and wraps it up at 263 lbs, which is a pretty impressive weight loss for about a year, which focused on simply walking, though the account’s bio confirms he’s also eating at a calorie deficit. Still, it’s impressive and a much more fun way to get your exercise than a lot of things I could think of. It’s also a great use of a Magic Key annual pass.

Neil has a lot of fun, meeting characters, going on rides. He hangs out at both Disneyland park and the underrated Disney California Adventure park, my personal favorite Disney park

Honestly, the most inspirational part of this whole thing is that Neil is somehow able to walk around Disneyland so frequently while also eating at a calorie deficit. If I were in the park all the time, one of the hardest parts for me would be not eating all the delicious treats. The food at Disneyland is generally really good; some of it is truly great, but it’s not exactly the stuff that’s going to be recommended if you’re watching what you eat.

I certainly get more steps in a theme park day than I do most of the time, and there’s something about walking around Disneyland that gives me energy I don’t usually have. Honestly, I’m just jealous because this gives me yet another reason to wish I lived near Disneyland. I’d probably be in much better shape than I am if I visited more often. Except for the whole eating thing.

Honestly, walking around Disneyland is one of my favorite things to do. The rides and shows are great, but the vibes of the park are what really make it special. I had a blast spending an afternoon listening to the Imagineering Audio Tales in the Disneyland App that used to be available with Genie+. Sometimes walking in the park with nothing to do is the best way to do it.

Neil says he’s planning on taking things further in 2026. It’s unclear what his goal weight is, so we don’t know how much further he has to go, but I’ll be following the rest of this journey as it’s all inspiring, and his videos are really well done, making them an extra fun watch.