Critics Have Seen Rooster, And They Have Thoughts On Steve Carell’s 'Magic Trick Of A TV Show'
What's the verdict on Carell's latest series?
Steve Carell seemingly likes to keep us on our toes, with his best performances spanning all sides of the comedy-drama spectrum. In Rooster, which premieres on the 2026 TV schedule on March 8, he digs into his bag of tricks for a father-daughter dramedy co-created by Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Shrinking). Critics have seen six of Season 1’s 10 episodes and, overall, their sentiments seem to align.
Rooster stars Steve Carell as Greg, a bestselling author who takes a teaching job at a small New England college to help his daughter Katie (Charly Clive), an art history professor, after her fellow professor husband Archie (Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster) leaves her for a grad student. Michael Peyton of IGN calls the series a 10-out-of-10 “Masterpiece,” writing that it’s a “magic trick of a TV show” in how it's simultaneously elevated in its approach but grounded in its appeal. Peyton explains:
Belen Edwards of Mashable says it’s fun to watch Steve Carell cut loose as Greg enjoys his first taste of college life. Yet Edwards also says Rooster is at its best when it focuses on Greg and Katie, resulting in a show that “feels like a warm hug,” even if it bears similarities to other Bill Lawrence series. Edwards writes:
Rooster boasts an impressive ensemble including Danielle Deadwyler, John C. McGinley, Connie Britton and Hacks standout Robby Hoffman, but Nicole Gallucci of Decider agrees it’s the chemistry between former Office cast member Steve Carell and Charly Clive that makes this a winner — no doubt aided by Carell and both co-creators being girl dads:
Daniel Fienberg of THR, however, doesn’t think Rooster has figured out which of Steve Carell’s stories it wants to tell through six episodes. Fienberg says the university setting is also misunderstood and misused. The critic continues:
Aramide Tinubu of Variety echoes the strangely outdated humor that Rooster brings, “as if misogyny and the #MeToo Movement are just ideas to laugh at,” and says the series is disappointingly full of predictable characters and circumstances that lead to a lackluster narrative. Tinubu continues:
It sounds like Rooster may need some time to find its footing, but the first half of the series’ inaugural season is promising enough for the majority of critics. It’s “Certified Fresh” with 85% on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing, so if you want to check out the latest Steve Carell dramedy, the first of 10 half-hour episodes will premiere at 10 p.m. ET Sunday, March 8, on HBO and streaming with an HBO Max subscription.
