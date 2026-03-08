After Logan Paul Initially Agreed To Box Le'Veon Bell, He's Backing Out (And Blaming Others For It)

What began as an argument between Tom Brady and Logan Paul has now spiraled into something greater (or worse) as the latter WWE superstar eventually agreed to fight Le'Veon Bell after initially ducking him. Unfortunately for Paul, the "ducking" allegations will likely continue now that all plans appear to have been pulled, with Paul claiming his "bosses" stepped in and stopped the fight from happening.

WrestleMania 42 is just around the corner, and it's no secret that the WWE is short a few superstars due to injury. Paul posted to X that the previously agreed-upon fights he scheduled with Le'Veon Bell and Breiden Fehoko are now off the table, thanks to Triple H and other decision-makers:

Welp. The bosses calledTurns out I’m too valuable of a WWE Superstar to be fighting bumsI want to take this opportunity to congratulate @LeVeonBell and @BreidenFehoko for their 15 minutes of relevancy. Now back to being broke and retired I’m going back to RAW every Monday…March 8, 2026

I don't know if the ending bit means his commitment to appearing on Monday Night Raw prevents him from participating in another organization's fight, but it looks like we'll be seeing him in the wrestling ring via Netflix subscription before we see him in a boxing ring again. I had wondered how a bout against Bell could conflict with any obligations to he has with the WWE, and now it seems I have my answer.

Le'Veon Bell wasn't buying the WWE stepping in, however, and thinks the social media mogul found another way to bow out gracefully after running his mouth about his body being on par with that of an NFL athlete. The retired athlete had this to say, after sharing the video of Paul receiving the call from WWE:

AYE HOLD UP!!!!!!!!!!!! HE HAD SOMEBODY CALL IN AND ACT LIKE HE CANT MAKE THIS HAPPEN ANYMORE?!!!! THIS IS THE BIGGEST 🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆 WE HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE OUR EYES .. @LoganPaul IS ACTUALLY SCARED!!! THIS IS CRAZY, HE ACTUALLY FAKED A PHONE CALL 😂😂😂😂

Bell also joked that Paul was worried about splitting the money. Given that he recently bid over a million dollars on a pair of Hulk Hogan's boots, I doubt that. I do wonder, however, why he didn't consider his obligations to the WWE before going through this whole song and dance?

There are a lot of possibilities, including the fact that Logan Paul likely didn't think through the decision before thinking about the obligations he owes to the WWE in regard to his contract. While there's no definitive plan for him at WrestleMania 42 at this point, he's only one of two available wrestlers at the moment to represent Paul Heyman's Vision faction. With Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed already sidelined and possibly going to miss the two-night event in Las Vegas, I can see why the WWE might want to put bubble wrap around Paul.

There were also rumors that Bad Bunny would be returning to the WWE, with Paul being eyed as a potential opponent to the Grammy-winning superstar. Given that, I don't think any goading from Le'Veon Bell or any other NFL star is going to make him reverse his decision. It's a shame because I was invested in seeing how this match would turn out, so I'm crossing my fingers they re-enter negotiations after WrestleMania 42.

Until then, enjoy Logan Paul on Monday Night Raw, which is live on Netflix on Mondays starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. As for Le'Veon Bell, perhaps we'll see him take on another boxing match soon because he seems itching to fight.