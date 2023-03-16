Of Course, Disneyphile JoJo Siwa Got To Be One Of The First To Try The New Tron Ride At Disney World, And She Had A Special Riding Partner

Walt Disney World always tries to have something new in the parks to try and entice people to visit, or to visit again. And very soon the resort is going to see one of its biggest openings in a long time when Tron: Lightcycle Run finally opens up after so many years. A few people, like our own Mike Reyes, have ridden the new attraction already, but so has noted Disney fan JoJo Siwa. And she’s the one who got to experience the ride next to the guy who might have the best job in the world, Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle.

Walt Disney World has been running its #AllTheDisneyThrills event this week for media and select VIPs. Stars from the original Tron movie were on hand for the event, as were a collection of other celebrities, including JoJo Siwa. She posted some images to Instagram and appears to have had fun on the ride, but she also appreciates her ride partner.

Jeff Vahle became President of Walt Disney World in 2020 when previous President Josh D’Amaro was named the Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products division, following the elevation of Bob Chapek to the CEO position. While a few of Chapek’s choices to lead other parts of the company left shortly after he did, the Parks have remained largely intact.

For those people who are serious Disney Parks fans, the names of the people who work behind the scenes are well known. While they’re not all well-loved, they are recognized. So when you see somebody like Jeff Vahle or Josh D’Amaro walking through Disney World you’ll often see them taking pictures with guests just like any costumed character.

Tron: Lightcycle Run puts riders on carriages that resemble the classic lightcycles from the Tron films. Those are single-rider vehicles, but in order to get more people on the ride, the roller coaster puts two cycles next to each other, and then builds a train out of them. So everybody will have a riding partner, either another member of your own party or another random guest.

Tron: Lightcycle Run has been running in previews for the last few weeks ahead of its grand opening in April. The ride has been available to Walt Disney World Cast Members as well as Annual Pass holders and this week was opened up to the media.

These two certainly looked like they had an absolute blast on the attraction. The vast majority of the response so far regarding Tron: Lightcycle Run, despite some potential issues with accessibility, is that the ride is an incredible new addition to Disney World generally and Magic Kingdom specifically.