One Of The Best Places To Celebrate Universal Orlando's Mardi Gras Isn't Actually Inside The Park

Feet don’t fail me now. Mardi Gras has arrived at Universal Orlando Resort. While most people think Halloween is the season when Universal Orlando really shines, I, being a total wuss, am generally much more excited about Mardi Gras, a two-month-long party of music, food and parades. If you have not experienced Mardi Gras at Universal, you should seriously consider it, and you don’t even need to buy a theme park ticket to enjoy some of the best of what the event has to offer.

I got to check out the first day of Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras this past weekend. While I was a big fan of everything I saw inside Universal Studios Florida, from the food to the amazing Mardi Gras parade to the Tribute Store, the place I would go back to right now if I had the chance isn’t inside the park at all, it’s part of Universal CityWalk. So it doesn’t cost a thing, though you may want to buy a drink.

The Cursed Coconut Club At Universal CityWalk Has The Best Mardi Gras Vibes

Located on the upper level of Universal CityWalk, you’ll find the Red Coconut Club. It’s a bar and nightclub that is always a good place to check out if you’re not ready to call it a night when the theme parks close (because Universal closes its parks far too early, but that’s a topic for another day). However, one of the things that makes the location extra special is that it often changes its theme and decorations to coincide with Universal’s various celebrations.

During Halloween Horror Nights, it’s the Dead Coconut Club, and during the holiday season, it’s the Red and Green Coconut Club. During Mardi Gras this year, we have the Cursed Coconut Club, and it’s fantastic.

Decorations are on point to give the club a distinctly Mardi Gras feel, and the decor makes the club feel like more than just another nightclub. Special themed drinks, both cocktails and mocktails, are available to reinforce the special feeling that you’re not in Orlando, but rather in New Orleans. The club will also feature exclusive live music that is so much fun you won't want to leave.

Universal Orlando Knows How To Appeal To Adults As Well As Kids

A lot has been said about “Disney Adults,” that particular breed of Disney fans who is all grown up, but still love Disney, specifically the theme parks. By comparison, “Universal Adult” isn’t really a phrase, but probably should be.

Universal Orlando Resort appeals to all ages, just like any theme park. It has a land in one theme park dedicated to Dr. Seuss and another dedicated to the various DreamWorks animation properties. Heck, there’s an entire Universal Kids Resort being built in Texas. But it also has Halloween Horror Nights and places like the Cursed Coconut Club, which are very much not intended for young children. These are uniquely adult spaces.

I love going to theme parks with my kids, but sometimes you want to be a grown-up. Mardi Gras itself is a fairly adult event, and just as it's willing to get truly scary for Halloween Horror Nights, it’s also willing to present a version of Mardi Gras that, while it doesn’t get racy, is still clearly intended for adults.