Tired Parents Have One Big Complaint About Disneyland's Viral Facial Recognition System, But Don't Panic Yet
Seriously, don't panic.
Disneyland Resort recently rolled out a new way guests will enter the parks, and it's giving me those Tomorrowland vibes. Yes, I'm talking facial recognition. It’s a piece of tech that other theme parks have previously implemented, including the likes of Epic Universe testing it out just last month. Yet, a common grievance is starting to come up among parents.
The Big Complaint About Disneyland's Facial Recognition System That's Cropping Up Among Parents
Now Disneyland resort’s facial recognition system is in full swing, one recent Disneyland guest started a conversation on Reddit about how they noticed it’s led to fewer cast members per gate. I'm talking like two per entry lane. The thread led to a number of parents sharing their experience with the facial recognition system. As one wrote:
As someone who went to Disneyland just last week and has experienced the system myself, I didn’t find it to be very fussy. However, I’m also not the parent of a (possibly cranky) toddler. Tired parents are bringing up good points about how the new system can be tough on some kids. As another person said about their experience:Article continues below
Disneyland Resort’s facial recognition system allows the park to take a picture of each guest when they enter the park which then employs biometric technology to convert those images into unique numerical values that are used to find a match. While it sounds simple enough in theory, settling down kids to take a picture has proven to be a chore for some guests. As another parent shared:
Of course we’re just talking about the complaints, here. There are surely a lot of families who’ve had a seamless process, but it’s an aspect of the changes certainly worth thinking about.
Don't Fret: How Disneyland Guests Can Override Facial Recognition Fears And Gripes
For those who are totally over (or just plain-old spooked) by the idea of the House of Mouse having a picture of you in their facial recognition system, there are some work-arounds. According to The Walt Disney Company:
So, if you don’t want to be part of the facial recognition system, there are lanes available without this system in place. This allows guests to decide for themselves what the best fit is for their family. Plus, it’s not like your picture will be stored in the system forever. After 30 days, the system will apparently delete the photo information it’s acquired.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
That said, time will tell whether the non-facial recognition lines will be longer or shorter in the notoriously-busy theme parks. The good news is Disneyland has rolled out a ton of new features in the past (such as the reservation system) that haven’t worked perfectly at first, but the kinks were worked out over time.
As Disneyland Resort looks forward to an upcoming expansion in Disney’s California Adventure and the Tony Stark ride boasting “new tech”, I'm guessing even busier parks are on the horizon. Hopefully, all this facial recognition brouhaha will be solved in the meantime.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.